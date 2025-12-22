‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

53 mins ago

SNL’s latest sketch, which stars Ariana Grande, is getting backlash for being way too “dark” and “graphic”. The sketch recreates the end scene of the iconic Christmas film Home Alone, where mum Kate McCallister finally gets home and reunites with her son Kevin after he has been left at home on his own for weeks.

Ariana plays Kevin and wears a blonde bowl cut wig (iconic), but this version is very different to the original. Rather than reuniting with his family and having a lovely Christmas, each family member slowly gets killed off one by one in the most traumatic way.

Each family member gets caught in traps Kevin left for the thieves and forgot to take down, starting with dad Peter, who opens a door and has his entire head set on fire with a flame gun. When one of the kids tries to put it out, they accidentally pour petrol over him and set his whole body on fire too.

Other family members have nails shot into their face, trip over marbles and fall into fire, have their arm cut off by a chainsaw and have their whole head shredded by a fan. All the time, Kevin is getting more and more covered in his family members’ blood. Yeah, it’s pretty grim! Don’t watch if you’re squeamish.

In the end, it turns out all of it was actually in the mother’s imagination because she was really tired, and none of the family deaths were real, but the whole sketch is getting backlash. People think it’s too dark and traumatic, and say they really didn’t need to ruin a holiday classic like that.

Not very funny…. Dark. Very Dark. — cc1984 (@cc1984X) December 21, 2025

One person wrote: “Disgusting. Can’t SNL come up with something better than a graphic horror flick skit based on a much-loved family movie? Home Alone deserves better.

“This scared the heck out of me… I’ve never seen this before, but is it supposed to be funny or something?” someone else said.

Others called it “deranged” and “horrifying”. However, some people think it’s hilarious and are loving the Final Destination slasher movie version of Home Alone. One thing we can all agree on – Ariana’s acting is on point.

The Tab has reached out to SNL for comment.

Featured image by: SNL