Ranked: How much the homes in your favourite Christmas films actually cost

Christmas movie houses are always extremely enviable. Despite the characters having seemingly everyday jobs, huge families and not a lot of time, their homes are always decorated impeccably and look just like a festive dream.

So, you’ve probably wondered just how much these homes cost in real life. Yeah, it’s not that realistic. A lot of our fav Christmas film characters must be millionaires to afford some of the places they’re living it up in.

Tombola has researched the average house price for the homes in everyone’s favourite Christmas films. Here is the ranking, from cheapest to most expensive, of all the biggest and most extravagant houses that have featured in a classic Christmas movie.

12. Mr Maddens’ House in Nativity – £466,000 ($566,000)

Mr Madden’s home in Nativity is located in Kenilworth, Warwickshire. It’s worth £466k. The three-bedroom terrace house features three bedrooms, a single bathroom, and two reception rooms.

11. Natalie’s parents’ house in Love Actually – £706,407 ($928,560)

In Love Actually, Natalie might say she lives in the “dodgy end of Wandsworth” but the house still costs an impressive £700k.

10. Mark’s home in Love Actually – £788,850 ($1,036,930)

Mark lives in an artsy warehouse conversion flat in Southwark. The chic property is worth around £788k.

9. Iris’ home in The Holiday – £994,214 ($1,306,878)

Iris’ home, where Amanda moves into in The Holiday, is in Surrey, UK. The charming stone house is called Rosehill Cottage and is worth just shy of £1million.

8. Scott’s home in The Santa Clause – £1,521,510 ($2,000,000)

Divorcee Scott Calvin’s home in The Santa Clause is set in Lakeside, Illinois. The home is worth £1.5million.

7. McCallister House in Home Alone – £1,582,859 ($2,080,643)

Possibly the most famous house of them all, you might be surprised to see the iconic McCallister house is actually a pretty mid range price. The enviable home is a gorgeous mansion located in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka. It’s worth £1.5million.

6. Juliet and Peter’s home in Love Actually – £2,001,945 ($2,631,523)

Mark confesses his love for Juliet outside her cute little house in the mews in West London. It’s worth just over £2million.

5. The Griswold Residence in National Lampoon – £2,116,572 ($2,782,200)

The Griswolds have another pretty enviable American Christmas home. The grand house, set in Chicago, is worth an impressive £2.1million.

4. Jamie’s home in Love Actually – £2,650,627 ($3,484,205)

Writer Jamie lives in the suburbs of West London. In his £2.6million house he finds his brother and his girlfriend before fleeing to France.

3. Amanda’s home in The Holiday – £7,694,594 ($10,114,418)

Amanda in The Holiday lives in a Mediterranean mansion in L.A. The interiors are pretty jaw-dropping, so it’s not that much of a surprise that it’s worth a huge £7.6million. Casual!

2. Rob McCallister’s New York townhouse in Home Alone 2 – £7,903,555 ($10,389,095)

Just pipped to top spot is the New York home featured in the second Home Alone film. Rob McCallister’s house is worth nearly £8million, over £6million more than the house in the first movie.

1. Walter Hobbs’ apartment in Elf – £19,000,000 ($25,000,000)

Topping the chart of the most expensive Christmas movie houses is the Hobbs’ swanky apartment in Elf. The apartment Buddy covers from top to bottom in paper snowflakes is worth a ginormous £19million. Walter Hobbs lives in 55 Central Park West, a prime New York location.

