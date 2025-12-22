Omg, the three most complained about TV episodes of 2025 all focused on one Love Islander

I would never have guessed she was the most controversial

Gals, we now know which UK TV episodes from 2025 received the most official complaints… and they’re all about one Love Islander. This is quite a feat.

Ofcom has published figures about how many formal complaints they received for TV shows in 2025. Not only were the top three programmes all episodes of Love Island 2025, but the complaints for all three were focused on one Love Islander. Apparently the nation was really, really invested in Shakira Khan.

The most complained-about UK TV programme of 2025 was the episode of Love Island broadcast on 24th July 2025. 3,547 sent to Ofcom “complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira”. That’s when Islanders watched clips of juicy moments in the villa as part of “The Grafties” awards, and all argued. Helena ended up dumping Harry, and Shakira ditched Conor.

In second place is the episode from 22nd July, with 2,509 complaints. Ofcom explained: “The majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira. A small number were about Megan returning to the villa.” The third most-complained about episode was the show on 23rd July. Apparently viewers took issue with the same things – the complaints were mostly about “alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira”, with a handful about Megan’s return.

This means that the Harry-Helena-Shakira love triangle sparked more controversy than Mickey Rourke’s comments to JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother, Sabrina Carpenter‘s dance routine at The Brit Awards, and an offensive comment on GB News that actually broke broadcasting rules.

Two other Love Island episodes also made it into the top ten most-complained about shows of 2025. The programme from 25th July racked up 1,296 complaints. Once again, “the majority of complaints related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira”. People also wrote in about “the way Blu spoke to Toni”.

1,240 people also complained about “alleged bullying behaviour between participants” on the episode of Love Island: All Stars from 12th February. That’s the show when Ekin-Su and Elma rowed, then Danielle and Samie were dumped.

