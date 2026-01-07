Yes, it’s a glitch: Why your TikTok algorithm is showing you videos you’ve already watched

4 hours ago

Right now, loads of people are reporting experiencing a glitch in the TikTok algorithm, where your For You page is filled with old videos you’ve already watched.

In the last few days, loads of people have been complaining that they’re being fed videos they’ve already seen, and engaged with. Basically every other video is from months ago, and some are ones you’ve liked, or sent on to friends. It’s really, really annoying.

“TikTok is having major issues,” social media journalist Aaron Parnas said. “My For You page is completely messed up. All I am seeing are videos from months, if not years, ago. My perfectly curated For You page that I have been working on for so long—I am not seeing the videos I want to see. I’m seeing old videos. I’m not seeing new videos, and I’m not seeing videos from people I want to see.”

Reddit is full, too. “The TikTok algorithm seems to be only showing content in the past few weeks. What’s going on,” one thread said. “All of my FYP has been content from early November that I’ve previously watched. Several creators are reporting this too.”

In the comments, everyone was agreeing that they had the same issue. “I have been seeing videos I have already seen and liked and was very confused,” one said. Another added: “Same here! Wtf is up? Today it’s been the worst. Video after video already seen and liked.”

So, why is this glitch with the TikTok algorithm happening?

It’s not completely clear what’s going on, but the change does coincide with a recent deal with TikTok. Just as people started to notice the problem, TikTok signed a deal to avoid being banned in the US. TikTok also pushed out a new algorithm update in December 2025.

In mid December, TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance signed binding agreements with American and global investors to operate its business in the US. According to the BBC, the deal, which is set to close later this month, would end years of efforts by Washington to force ByteDance to sell its US operations over national security concerns.

TikTok said the deal will enable “over 170 million Americans to continue discovering a world of endless possibilities as part of a vital global community”.

The algorithm was mentioned in regards to this deal. Under the terms, TikTok’s recommendation algorithm is set to be retrained on US user data to ensure feeds are free from external manipulation. “It’s unclear that it will even put TikTok’s algorithm in safer hands,” Senate Democrat Ron Wyden said.

So, what does that mean in every day terms? Tech creator Drey Dossier has shared all. “No you’re not going crazy, for the last of three days my TikTok For You page has been completely broken,” she said in a video. “The algorithm is broken in a lot of different ways, and it’s probably because it’s being retrained.”

She explained that as part of the US deal, Oracle has been tasked with “retraining TikTok’s algorithm on US data only to make sure the content is free from outside manipulation”. However, it looks as though the issue has spread further than this, and beyond just US users.

TikTok has not yet commented on the algorithm issues.

