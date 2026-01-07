The Tab
TikTok algorithm glitch with for you page showing old videos

Yes, it’s a glitch: Why your TikTok algorithm is showing you videos you’ve already watched

I thought I’d completed TikTok

Hayley Soen | Trends

Right now, loads of people are reporting experiencing a glitch in the TikTok algorithm, where your For You page is filled with old videos you’ve already watched.

In the last few days, loads of people have been complaining that they’re being fed videos they’ve already seen, and engaged with. Basically every other video is from months ago, and some are ones you’ve liked, or sent on to friends. It’s really, really annoying.

“TikTok is having major issues,” social media journalist Aaron Parnas said. “My For You page is completely messed up. All I am seeing are videos from months, if not years, ago. My perfectly curated For You page that I have been working on for so long—I am not seeing the videos I want to see. I’m seeing old videos. I’m not seeing new videos, and I’m not seeing videos from people I want to see.”

Reddit is full, too. “The TikTok algorithm seems to be only showing content in the past few weeks. What’s going on,” one thread said. “All of my FYP has been content from early November that I’ve previously watched. Several creators are reporting this too.”

In the comments, everyone was agreeing that they had the same issue. “I have been seeing videos I have already seen and liked and was very confused,” one said. Another added: “Same here! Wtf is up? Today it’s been the worst. Video after video already seen and liked.”

@thecardadpodcast

TikTok FYP Glitch: How to Fix Your Broken Feed #FYP #TikTokBug #SocialMediaTips #TikTokAlgorithm #ContentCreation

♬ original sound – The Car Dad Podcast

So, why is this glitch with the TikTok algorithm happening?

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s not completely clear what’s going on, but the change does coincide with a recent deal with TikTok. Just as people started to notice the problem, TikTok signed a deal to avoid being banned in the US. TikTok also pushed out a new algorithm update in December 2025.

In mid December, TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance signed binding agreements with American and global investors to operate its business in the US. According to the BBC, the deal, which is set to close later this month, would end years of efforts by Washington to force ByteDance to sell its US operations over national security concerns.

TikTok said the deal will enable “over 170 million Americans to continue discovering a world of endless possibilities as part of a vital global community”.

The algorithm was mentioned in regards to this deal. Under the terms, TikTok’s recommendation algorithm is set to be retrained on US user data to ensure feeds are free from external manipulation. “It’s unclear that it will even put TikTok’s algorithm in safer hands,” Senate Democrat Ron Wyden said.

@thedreydossier

Fingers crossed it’s training for viewers and not… viewers 👀 #dataanalytics #learnontiktok #socialmedia

♬ original sound – Drey

So, what does that mean in every day terms? Tech creator Drey Dossier has shared all. “No you’re not going crazy, for the last of three days my TikTok For You page has been completely broken,” she said in a video. “The algorithm is broken in a lot of different ways, and it’s probably because it’s being retrained.”

She explained that as part of the US deal, Oracle has been tasked with “retraining TikTok’s algorithm on US data only to make sure the content is free from outside manipulation”. However, it looks as though the issue has spread further than this, and beyond just US users.

TikTok has not yet commented on the algorithm issues.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: AI TikTok US Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Bonnie Blue challenge

Not again! One year on, Bonnie Blue is doing ANOTHER 1,000 men challenge with a gross twist

Stranger THings

Finally! Ominous website drops juicy answers for those waiting on secret Stranger Things finale

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas