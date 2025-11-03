The Tab

Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Amelia Wankowicz | News

Sheffield Hallam University has decided to move out of Aspect Court, as part of wider plans to “consolidate” its campus footprint.

The building located on Pond Hill , close to Sheffield coach station, was bought by Hallam for £8.8m in 2019.

It housed the department of art and design, as well as the department of stage and screen. Both departments have since been relocated to Hallam’s new City campus, a £140m site, located on Howard Street. 

A Sheffield Hallam spokesperson said: “This allows us to have a more efficient and sustainable campus, whilst also providing the best possible student experience.”

This has been the latest in closure announcements, with plans for the Oneleven building on Arundel Gate to also shut its doors and go on the market. 

Other departments, such as the School of Law have also moved to the new City campus for the 2025/26 academic year, having formerly been housed on the Collegiate campus.

Amid speculation about the  the Collegiate campus’ future, a university spokesperson said in a statement: “The Campus will continue to be an important part of our estate for some time to come. We have plans to invest in Collegiate Campus over the next year to ensure we can continue to provide high quality facilities and award-winning teaching.

“This includes new simulated GP practices, mental health wards, art therapy studios and sport therapy treatment spaces.”

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, has previously suggested the campus could be used for housing.

He told The Star: “Given the city council is – extremely controversially – looking to find sites for 3,500 homes in green belt, using more brownfield land seems an obvious move. Using Collegiate Campus for housing could provide income for Sheffield Hallam University – it’s a win, win all round.”

These closures come amid ongoing spending cuts at the university. In December last year, university bosses declared savings of more than £40m were required in the 2024/25 budget. 

