The Tab
Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In the glitz and glamour world of show business, it’s an industry standard to offer a prosthetic p*nis to any actor doing a full frontal scene. Not all of them accept.

Men who chose to bare it all are national heroes, with names like Oscar Isaac, Jesse Williams, and Cooper Koch all doing a great service for their country. But not all actors are created equal, nor do they want to expose themselves in a moment that might come to haunt them.

Despite the fakery, you’d never really know. Costume and makeup departments have come a long way in recent years. According to an interview in Thrillist, there’s now a whole host of things to consider: Hard or soft, liquid or no liquid, veins, bumps, grooves, and how it moves. All that results in one hell of a convincing peen, as so evidenced by these men and their viral moments.

Actors often wear a prosthetic, and Jason Isaacs did

Last year, Jason Isaacs was the latest in a long line of The White Lotus lads to get naughty on HBO. In his case, it was a prosthetic, and he got a bit beefy about it when people started to wonder.

“A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet. And it’s interesting because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on [the screen] all the time…It’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men,” he said.

“But when women are naked, Margaret Qualley as well, in ‘The Substance,’ nobody would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard.”

Most Read

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

It’s 7th January, so is a secret Stranger Things episode coming today?! Here’s the answer

All right, Lucius, pipe down. You’re taking all the fun out of prosthetics.

Guys, Thor’s hammer in Vacation was not real

Chris Hemsworth

If you’ve spent anytime on the internet, you might have come across a picture of Chris Hemsworth in green underwear. But he wasn’t really the focus. That honour went to what could only be described as a python – I would use a certain other enormous snake, but I’d rather not reference *that* artist.

This one, filmed for the flick Vacation, was a bit more obviously fake, purely because of its size. Nontheless, the desired effect was achieved. Thor’s hammer went viral.

Theo James was a higlight of The White Lotus for one big reason

Back to The White Lotus, Theo James’ full frontal moment in season two was also the result of the makeup department. It’s really a shame. Twitter really liked it.

“It’s like she stole it off a donkey,” Theo said. “The thing is ginormous.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez… enough said

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s body is easy on the eyes, and the same could be said for the prosthetic he wore in HBO’s Minx. All in all, he was supportive because the scene called for the full frontal moment.

“I’m all for it,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “If the project and the scenes call for it, why not? But I think just to throw a bare-chested woman or ass-out guy into the scene without it making sense, then it’s gratuitous and takes away from the quality of the content.”

Will Poulter’s spider bite was all fake

We’re the Millers is a criminally underrated comedy movie from back when Will Poulter was a dorky goofball and not the sculpted Marvel hero he is now. In one of the funniest scenes, a spider bites him on the balls. It called for a prosthetic, and took a whopping THREE HOURS to get strapped.

He explained to Metro: I’m not sure it is that brave. I mean, it’s not exactly a tough day at the office, kissing two beautiful women. But the stark b*****k thing?

“I was wearing a prosthetic, so none of that is mine. I’m not the proud owner of that pineapple-sized testicle. The prosthetic took about three hours to put on. It was a bit of a trial and I got intimate with a very talented man called Tony who saw a lot more of me than what I care to show anyone else.”

When it comes to actors who wore a prosthetic, Daniel Radcliffe didn’t even get to choose

Though Daniel Radcliffe did get his real wand out in the stage play Equus, the same could not be said for his full frontal moments in Guns Akimbo and Swiss Army Man. Sadly, he didn’t even get to choose it, telling MTV it was “very much a case of here’s the one we have, we don’t have another, you good?”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock and Lisa/AFF-USA/Shutterstock and Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Film TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

horse

‘Whose horse is that?’: House of Guinness star reveals if he used prosthetic in *that* bath scene

Alpha

28 Years Later director reveals the very serious reason all the ‘hung’ zombies wore prosthetics

Right, was Drew Starkey wearing a prosthetic in Queer? The world needs to know

Latest

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?

University of St Andrews receives new £950,000 to decarbonise New College buildings

Samuel McFarland

The sum seeks to boost the university’s pursuit of carbon neutrality within the next nine years

Obnoxiously funny but under appreciated? The Newcastle Tab needs a new Social Media Editor

Francesca Eke

Applications close at 23:59 on 15th January 2026

I got my little sister to join OnlyFans with me and we’ve paid off our parents’ mortgage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made millions combined

birmingham pink sky

Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

Cassandra Fong

West Midlands residents were left stunned

Wrapped Tesco Clubcard Unpacked 2025

How to get your Tesco Wrapped 2025 and see the meal deal you didn’t mean to buy so many times

Suchismita Ghosh

Your lunch habits are about to be exposed

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

Claudia Cox

The final fight makes 100x more sense now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually really surprised

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

LeoVegas

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

faraaz traitors

Meet Faraaz Noor, the cheeky Newcastle University grad and youngest player on The Traitors

Francesca Eke

He’s already got 16k followers on TikTok

Eggplant

Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

Kieran Galpin

What’s a few extra inches from the makeup department?