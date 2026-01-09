Strapped. Loaded. Prosthetic: Six celebs who used shockingly convincing fakery for spicy scenes

2 hours ago

In the glitz and glamour world of show business, it’s an industry standard to offer a prosthetic p*nis to any actor doing a full frontal scene. Not all of them accept.

Men who chose to bare it all are national heroes, with names like Oscar Isaac, Jesse Williams, and Cooper Koch all doing a great service for their country. But not all actors are created equal, nor do they want to expose themselves in a moment that might come to haunt them.

Despite the fakery, you’d never really know. Costume and makeup departments have come a long way in recent years. According to an interview in Thrillist, there’s now a whole host of things to consider: Hard or soft, liquid or no liquid, veins, bumps, grooves, and how it moves. All that results in one hell of a convincing peen, as so evidenced by these men and their viral moments.

Actors often wear a prosthetic, and Jason Isaacs did

Jason Isaacs is tired of being asked about his ‘The White Lotus’ prosthetic penis: “What is the obsession with penises?” “The best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on [the screen] all the time. I think it’s… pic.twitter.com/ERia1fXufz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2025

Last year, Jason Isaacs was the latest in a long line of The White Lotus lads to get naughty on HBO. In his case, it was a prosthetic, and he got a bit beefy about it when people started to wonder.

“A lot of people are debating it. It’s all over the internet. And it’s interesting because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars. And I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which was on [the screen] all the time…It’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men,” he said.

“But when women are naked, Margaret Qualley as well, in ‘The Substance,’ nobody would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard.”

All right, Lucius, pipe down. You’re taking all the fun out of prosthetics.

Guys, Thor’s hammer in Vacation was not real

If you’ve spent anytime on the internet, you might have come across a picture of Chris Hemsworth in green underwear. But he wasn’t really the focus. That honour went to what could only be described as a python – I would use a certain other enormous snake, but I’d rather not reference *that* artist.

This one, filmed for the flick Vacation, was a bit more obviously fake, purely because of its size. Nontheless, the desired effect was achieved. Thor’s hammer went viral.

Theo James was a higlight of The White Lotus for one big reason

theo james as cameron sullivan in the white lotus: sicily pic.twitter.com/Ta28txcdPI — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 16, 2025

Back to The White Lotus, Theo James’ full frontal moment in season two was also the result of the makeup department. It’s really a shame. Twitter really liked it.

“It’s like she stole it off a donkey,” Theo said. “The thing is ginormous.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez… enough said

Taylor Zakhar Perez completa 34 anos. pic.twitter.com/rfXKluhnL5 — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) December 24, 2025

Taylor Zakhar Perez’s body is easy on the eyes, and the same could be said for the prosthetic he wore in HBO’s Minx. All in all, he was supportive because the scene called for the full frontal moment.

“I’m all for it,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “If the project and the scenes call for it, why not? But I think just to throw a bare-chested woman or ass-out guy into the scene without it making sense, then it’s gratuitous and takes away from the quality of the content.”

Will Poulter’s spider bite was all fake

No Ragrets! Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts star in We’re the Millers. Now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/LOLZhKotWr — Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2023

We’re the Millers is a criminally underrated comedy movie from back when Will Poulter was a dorky goofball and not the sculpted Marvel hero he is now. In one of the funniest scenes, a spider bites him on the balls. It called for a prosthetic, and took a whopping THREE HOURS to get strapped.

He explained to Metro: I’m not sure it is that brave. I mean, it’s not exactly a tough day at the office, kissing two beautiful women. But the stark b*****k thing?

“I was wearing a prosthetic, so none of that is mine. I’m not the proud owner of that pineapple-sized testicle. The prosthetic took about three hours to put on. It was a bit of a trial and I got intimate with a very talented man called Tony who saw a lot more of me than what I care to show anyone else.”

When it comes to actors who wore a prosthetic, Daniel Radcliffe didn’t even get to choose

There’s a penis in #DanielRadcliffe’s new movie #GunsAkimbo, so naturally, we had to ask him all about it. Turns out, he does *not* get prosthetic penis approval, go figure 😂 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/kVACJVbYOa — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 10, 2019

Though Daniel Radcliffe did get his real wand out in the stage play Equus, the same could not be said for his full frontal moments in Guns Akimbo and Swiss Army Man. Sadly, he didn’t even get to choose it, telling MTV it was “very much a case of here’s the one we have, we don’t have another, you good?”

