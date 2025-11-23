A student’s guide to celebrating Christmas on a budget at York

12 hours ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… unless you’re a uni student stuck in the dregs of your overdraft. As students it’s easy to feel the pressure to spend in the festive period, so if you’re after some ways to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit without breaking the bank then this guide is for you.

Christmas doesn’t have to be a financial drain to our already crippling bank accounts. We’re all students at the end of the day, so let’s normalise keeping spending to a minimum.

Secret Santa

Rather than buying gifts for all of your friends, why not agree to set up Secret Santa instead? The mystery of who has who just adds to the Christmas magic, and this way you can set a low budget and save yourself from any of the awkwardness that comes with overspending or under-spending on a friend’s Christmas presents.

Only buying for one person is also a lot less stressful, and you can get away with a last-minute shopping spree if it’s just for one.

Decorate your space

Pick up some tinsel and cheap Christmas decor from B&M or Poundland to spruce up your space for the holiday season. Or, if you’re artsy, why not try making some DIY decorations? (I’ll pass on that one). It might seem simple, but coming home to my £12 TK Maxx Christmas wreath definitely cheers me up on a cold, drizzly day.

Budget Christmas Dinner

Although it may not quite meet the standards of your family Christmas Dinner, hosting a Christmas Dinner with your housemates is an amazing way to end the year on a high. Pick up some cheap Christmas crackers and cook up a storm, but make sure you’re mindful not to break the bank. To save some money, you could pool together any loyalty points that you and your housemates may have accumulated from your food shopping, or put a spin on it and make it into a potluck, where everyone is responsible for their own dish.

If you’re looking for a fuss-free alternative, head to Toby Carvery for a Christmas Dinner which probably tastes better than anything you could whip up (at least in my case), whilst also saving your kitchen and your sanity. With UniDays, students can get 20% off mains on weekdays, that means a full roast dinner for just £8.39 each! Plus, the Toby Carvery Hopgrove is beautifully decorated at this time of year.

Thoughtful gifting

Good gifts absolutely do not need to be expensive. Why not focus on giving your time rather than money this year, and engage in some DIY gifting? Some inspiration includes a photo album/scrapbook (Free Prints come in handy here), baked goods, or a mug/photo frame decorated by hand. After all, it’s the thought that counts.

I’d rather head for a festive day out with my friends, creating memories that will last, rather than wasting money on something they could buy themselves.

See the Christmas lights

Make yourself a hot drink, pop it in a travel mug, and head into town simply to marvel at the Christmas lights. This way you can enjoy Christmas in York without blowing your budget (aka spending a fiver on a hot chocolate from the Christmas market).

Festive film night

It’s the perfect time of year to curl up under a blanket and have a movie marathon. Bonus points if you can identify some Christmas classics that your friends have never seen, last year we discovered that my flatmate was a Love Actually virgin! Criminal x

House Elf on the Shelf

Meet Ebenezer, our house elf on the shelf, purchased for just £3 from The Works. Ebenezer has already been playing tricks on my housemates and I, giving us a laugh on the daily and bringing some festive fun into the house despite the impending doom of exam season.

Advent Calendar

An advent calendar may be basic, but it’s a sure way to get you counting down to Christmas. The Cadbury Dairy Milk advent calendar is just £2 with Clubcard points at Tesco right now, a cheap and easy Christmas treat.

Christmas Kahoot night

Another at-home option is a Christmas games night with your friends. Why not indulge yourself in the nostalgia of your primary school Christmas parties and play some Christmas-themed Kahoots? You could also pick up some second-hand board games from a charity shop, and elevate the experience with snacks from Poundland.

Christmas baking

Cut down on your sweet-treat spending by making some gingerbread men or Christmas cookies at home. Invite some friends to join you for a wholesome day indoors, it’s more enjoyable and you can share the cost of the ingredients to make it even more budget-friendly.

And the reward? Indulging in your beautiful, yummy creation.