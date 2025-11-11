The Tab

Mark your calendar! Here are eight things to look forward to in Exeter this winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year x

Scarves have emerged from the backs of our closets and hot chocolates are in hand as the winter months quickly approach Exeter, so here are eight things you can look forward to this season.

Whether you want to attend exciting events with your friends or take a more chill approach with a night in, Exeter is full of festive events in the coming months.

1. The Christmas market

Under the festive lights bring your friends to the many stalls of Exeter’s Christmas market. With a huge range of places to eat and loads of Christmas gift options you will definitely be feeling the festive spirit.

Items range from jewellery and candles to vintage clothing; there’s something for everyone. Right next to the Cathedral, the Exeter Christmas Market is a picturesque experience that you definitely don’t want to miss during the winter months.

2. Winter Wonderland

If you’re desiring more of an adrenaline rush this winter then this is the perfect night for you. Located next to Exeter Central, throughout November and December is an abundance of rides and food stalls that will definitely keep you entertained for an evening in Exeter.

A particular favourite for Exeter students is the ice skating rink situated in the centre of the attraction. So grab your friends and some skates and make sure to check out Exeter’s very own Winter Wonderland.

3. Society Dinners

We all know Exeter students love to get dressed up, and a perfect opportunity for this is attending one of your society dinners. It’s a night of endless photographs, a three course meal, and most likely ending up in Fever or Vaults afterwards.

These dinners are also hosted in luxury Exeter spots such as Powderham Castle and the Mercure Rougemont Hotel. So make sure to be checking your society Instagram pages for the chance to get tickets to these exciting events.

4. Fight Night

Support your favourite fighter with vibrant signs and loud cheers in this extremely popular Exeter event. Fight Night is a great way to get dressed up and immerse yourself in the high adrenaline atmosphere of the evening. After eight weeks of intense training these fighters are ready to show off their boxing skills.

5. Christmas Batty Bingo

Get in with the chance to win loads of exciting prizes at Exeter’s favourite bingo event. Grab your Christmas costumes and join in on a night of excitement and games with your friends. You can expect live music, three rounds of bingo and lots of energy from your hosts and fellow players.

6. Shopping in Princess Hay

Whether you want to get sorted on your Christmas shopping, or buy yourself a whole new winter wardrobe, Princess Hay has the perfect range of places. With black Friday sales at the end of November there couldn’t be a better time to find amazing discounts. 

7. Devon Races

Maybe you’re looking for a chance to cover the cost of last night’s TP trip, if so why not head to the Devon races and win back your money by betting on a horse. The races is definitely a must do event at least once in your time at Exeter.

8. Christmas at the castle

Explore the transformed castle this December and be surrounded by decorative lights and Christmas music. Powderham Castle is the perfect place to wrap up warm, grab a hot drink and get into the festive spirit as you walk around this scenic event.

