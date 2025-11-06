Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

3 hours ago

As a long-term Exeter girly, I’m fairly used to dressing for the Devon weather.

I’ve made mistakes, had wardrobe malfunctions, and most certainly been dressed inappropriately for the season, and I’m here to prevent you from doing the same.

From classic staples that will remain timeless year after year, to exactly what’s trending, you’ll find yourself perfectly equipped for the winter chill.

If you tread the line between super cute and just about warm enough, you’ll be well set up for the perfect Exeter Christmas.

A warm, waterproof coat

You’ll see practical coats, like North Face, everywhere around campus during the cooler months. And no wonder, they’re an Exeter staple – you’ll fit right in wearing one!

They’re warm, perpetually trendy, and water resistant – crucial for a good winter coat.

If you really want to up your game, you could purchase an Equidry. These give less equestrian prestige than the ever-popular Barbour Jacket, or some of the Ralph Lauren collections, but they are actually used by real equestrians for a reason.

They’re more practical than the Dry Robes, and actually waterproof, because they’re designed for working outdoors. I swear by mine, and even though it’s not exactly chic, I really do not care. I’d rather be warm and have enormous pockets.

A pair of boots to tackle ice

Your Air Force Ones are an iconic staple of an Exeter girly’s wardrobe, it’s undeniable – but they aren’t exactly ice-worthy. Although it rarely snows in Exeter, ice proves a worthy threat – and there’s nothing cute about being soggy, bruised, and miserable after face-planting on forum hill.

Instead, opt for something like Timberland’s; they’ll keep you upright all winter long, and can be utilised during your hot-girl walks in fairer weather. If those aren’t your style, then you could try Dr Martens!

A less sensible (but really cute) jacket

Though the trendy wax coats that flood Exeter every autumn aren’t the most practical, they’re undeniably timeless in their beauty.

They’re a piece worth investing in, as their classic design makes them popular with the Royals, meaning these coats won’t ever go out of fashion.

A tweed jacket is even more impractical, but it buys into the chic, old money vibe that is equally as timeless.

Uggs

Yes, they’ll be disgustingly soggy in no time at all, scuffed up from walking all over town, and they’re so flat they’ll make your arches collapse… but boy, are they cute.

After all, there’s the reason why the Tasman trended last winter, and why the Ultra Mini remains popular year after year. They’re basically glorified slippers, and there are so many gorgeous styles to choose from!

A versatile scarf

You could go for a staple, such as an Argyle or checked scarf, or maybe one your grandmother knitted you for Christmas four years ago.

We’ve also seen a lot of these around Exeter during previous winters, and they’ll probably still be out and about this year (I’ll still be wearing mine).

A classic jumper

No, put those dreaded Ralph Lauren jumpers away please – especially those American flag ones. Every girl has one, paired with a string of pearls. They’re tired and cliché… in my opinion.

Cable knit jumpers, on the other hand, are timeless and classic. If you really want to wear Ralph Lauren for your Ralph Lauren Christmas, avoid the V-necks – they cheapen the look, and you’re paying enough that it should be worth the money. Instead, opt for a really cute half zip or a crew neck.