I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec rarely argue, but one huge fight almost split the iconic duo

3 hours ago

Ant and Dec have been hosting I’m A Celeb for the past 20 years, but the duo almost fell out a few years before their jungle debut because of a chaotic fight.

Back in the 80s, Ant and Dec became friends when they both were on the set of Byker Grove, a series about young people growing up in Newcastle. They’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since, and have said they rarely every argue. But one drunken incident on holiday almost ended their friendship before they started presenting I’m A Celeb.

“We’ve only had a fight once, in Spain, after we’d both had a few too many lemonades,” they say in their joint book Once Upon a Tyne: Our Story.

In 1995, they were there on a work trip to host Fun In The Sun. Ant and Dec spent their free day drinking at a pub, but at 10pm, Dec wanted to go to bed as they had to start filming really early the next day. Ant was not having it.

“What the hell are you going to bed for?” Ant said at the time.

When Dec ignored him, he was “incensed”, saying: “Don’t you dare walk away from me when I’m talking to you.”

They started arguing on their way to the lift at their hotel, when the fight suddenly got physical.

“We were in a lift and he was wearing a cap, and I knocked it off and he punched me in the chest. But we were kids, we were PJ and Duncan at the time,” they said.

At this point, the argument wasn’t even about staying out any more.

Dec said: “I can’t remember what it was about, but we argued in the lift about something and it was the world’s worst fight ever. It was awful. It didn’t last long, it was a really painful fight.”

When it was time for them to co-present Fun In The Sun the next morning, things were super awkward. But the pair quickly made up after, and haven’t fought in the thirty years since this incident.

“But apart from that, we don’t fall out really… we bicker at times, just over football and golf, but that’s about it. We don’t really argue.”

Featured image via Facebook