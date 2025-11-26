The Tab

Uni of Manchester and MMU partner up for graduate discounts on postgraduate courses

The initiative will begin in September 2026

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University have announced they will join forces to offer discounts to graduates from both universities on postgraduate courses.

From September 2026, graduates of each university will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount on postgraduate course fees at either institution.

The discount will be available to any previous graduates of the universities.

This is the first time UK universities have partnered on alumni discounts.

The University of Manchester said this discount will both benefit graduates and improve Manchester’s “talent pipeline and economy.”

The university also said this plan is taking place in answer to the UK government’s request that universities work more closely together, made in the recently published “post-16 education and skills white paper”.

Manchester Metropolitan University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Malcolm Press, said the initiative offers “tangible progress towards deeper, more strategic partnerships.”

“We are comitted to continuing this journey together and are actively exploring new opportunities to collaborate and strengthen regional collaboration to drive meaningful impact in local communities,” he said.

The University of Manchester’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Duncan Ivison, said: “We want to see flourishing communities where people have good quality jobs. More people having more chances to develop their skills and extend their education is an important way to do this. By creating this partnership, we are increasing the ability of people of all ages to access new knowledge and benefit wider society.

“This partnership will also strengthen the ties that people in Manchester and across the world have with our two universities. This is just the start of a strategic relationship with Manchester Met that builds on our unique strengths.”

More information about the initiative and how graduates can apply will be available in early 2026.

MMU students host film screening at local garden centre to promote environmental awareness

James Hyland

The event has been described as ‘a great chance to socialise with your friends, or to meet and make new ones’

‘Rich’ influencer could face four years in jail for not paying at seven luxury restaurants

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She allegedly offers to pay with Instagram posts

