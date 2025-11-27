Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

13 mins ago

Newcastle’s Annual Christmas market is up and running: having opened on November 15th, it’s been enjoyed by locals and students alike. However, this week it made an additional warm welcome to a special appearance in the Toon.

On Monday evening, ‘This Morning’ host and beloved TV personality Alison Hammond was spotted in the heart of Newcastle, enjoying the city’s festive atmosphere. As she wandered down the rows and rows of wooden huts that currently line it’s streets, she warmed up for her upcoming role in Robin Hood that she’ll play in the following weeks. The ex Big Brother contestant will be joined in Birmingham, by co-stars Gok Wan and Steps legend Faye Tozer, spreading the Christmas Cheer in her home city’s annual pantomime.

In her busy schedule, Alison still made time for a pit-stop at Newcastle’s Christmas Market, experiencing the massive expansion it’s had this year. The stalls reach all the way down into Nelson street, and the Family Village in Old Eldon Square (aka Hippy Green) has a new big wheel attraction. This has been great for generating more magic and aura for the market – attracting the likes of Alison Hammond – however it has caused quite a stir on social media. Local business’, like Priory Press in Grainger Market, have had their shop fronts obstructed by the infamous wooden huts, limiting their business’ exposure to possible customers.

Nevertheless, as the nation treasure went for a classic hot chocolate from the Drinks Hutte at Monument, Newcastle’s Christmas Market continues to spread it’s holiday cheer. There are an array of food choices on offer, including the popular Crumbling, C&C Chips, and the infamous Yorkshire Pudding Wrap stall. Beyond food, there’s also loads of small business’ scattered around, providing specialty gifts to sort out your Christmas shopping.

The market will be sticking around throughout December until two days before Christmas, so there’s loads of time to head down before uni finishes, and enjoy the market just like the cheerful TV star.

Image source and original article from The Chronicle

Featured Image from Instagram