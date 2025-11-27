Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group has announced a ‘student solidarity rally’ that will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square.

The protest comes following Lancaster UCU’s decision to cease industrial action as Lancaster University ruled out compulsory redundancies for academic staff.

According to the group’s instagram post, the rally will concern the threat of compulsory redundancies for the Professional Staff, protecting education in the face of budget cuts and wider issues of course restructuring, bar closures and student services being “stretched thin”.

The caption of the instagram post encouraged student participation in “stand[ing] in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education”, and cited although industrial action was called off, the group alleges that staff were put under “pressure” for voluntary resignations.

The group further referenced the possibility of compulsory redundancies being halted until the end of the academic year, something the university confirmed in an email blast to students last week.

Outside of the strikes, the group referenced their dissatisfaction with the effect of budget cuts on students, such as campus bar closures and curriculum restructuring.

Last academic year saw the closure of four campus bars of Bowland College, Lonsdale College, Pendle College, and Grizedale due to university budget cuts and profit concerns.The decision that garnered sizeable student opposition from both the student body, the Lancaster University Students’ Union, and college JCR executives.

Grizedale bar has since semi-reopened for special events.

The caption of the post finished with: “As long as the financial pressure and management’s prioritisation of commercial projects remains, the livelihood of the workers and the support available for students is in an inherently precarious position.”

The protest comes following the recent Lancaster UCU vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor and chair of the University Council Rt. Hon. Alistair Burt. The union has accused the pro-chancellor of poor operational oversight and complaints about his governance, particularly towards the wellbeing of staff during budget cuts.

The Lancaster Tab has reached out to Lancaster University for comment regarding the rally, but is yet to receive a response.

Featured image via @lancaster.student.solidarity on Instagram.