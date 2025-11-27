Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

2 hours ago

The Lancaster University and College Union (LUCU) has passed an overwhelming vote of no confidence in the pro-chancellor and chair of the University Council.

Held on Tuesday 25th November, 92.3 per cent of UCU members who voted passed a motion of no confidence in Rt. Hon. Alistair Burt.

Alistair’s duties involve overseeing The Council, which is the governing body and legal entity of the university, and making the final calls for all institutional activities.

Lancaster UCU said the decision follows multiple complaints raised by staff about Alistair’s governance, and accused the pro-chancellor of poor operational oversight.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “The pro-chancellor has not provided a substantive response to multiple formal communications from Lancaster UCU and has failed to demonstrate effective oversight, transparency, or accountability as required by the CUC Code of Governance and Advance HE guidance.”

The Council was further accused by the union of failing standards of “good governance, oversight, and stakeholder engagement”. The branch claimed this is due to the dismissive attitudes towards concerns of “staff wellbeing, governance failures, and health and safety obligations”.

However, Lancaster University said its council members operate to high standards and are being “proactive” and “transparent” at a time of “profound financial challenges” across the sector nationwide.

Lancaster UCU has also cited concerns over a lack of transparency with staff and students, alleging the university operates with “persistent financial opacity, heavily redacted governance documents, and [avoids] meeting with unions”.

Unease about the ongoing possibility of compulsory redundancies for Professional Services staff was noted, alongside the lack of reassurance from the university that such redundancies will not return next year.

This action follows the cancellation of strike action from the Lancaster UCU last week, after the university ruled out compulsory redundancies.

The motion produced resolutions including: the Lancaster UCU stating it has no confidence in Alistair as Chair of Council, the union calling on The University Council to “restore trust” through transparent governance, and the decision to campaign for the Lancaster UCU to be granted a formal seat on the council.

Speaking to The Lancaster Tab, Lancaster UCU president Dr Sunil Banga said: “The pro-chancellor has repeatedly dismissed or ignored serious issues raised by staff representatives, failed to uphold expected standards of transparency and accountability, and shown unwavering trust in university senior management while staff trust has collapsed.

“Staff are still reporting significant harm to their health, safety and wellbeing, which has now been reported twice to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“We call for urgent action to restore safe working conditions, rebuild confidence across the University community and ensure governance structures that genuinely serve staff, students and the institution”

A Lancaster University spokesperson told The Lancaster Tab: “Lancaster University’s Council members are drawn from the highest levels of leadership including business, the public sector, finance and government. The council operates to high standards in accordance with Higher Education Code of Governance.

“Members are independent, and are tasked with examining university data and strategy, and robustly challenging university leadership decision-making at every stage. During a time of profound financial challenges across the UK Higher Education sector, they have undertaken their responsibilities with skill and dedication, and acted in the best interests of the university, staff and students.

“Lancaster University recognises the scale of sector-wide changes that lie ahead. Senior management has been proactive and transparent about savings targets needed to achieve meaningful change, and to secure the ongoing success of the university.”

Featured image via YouTube