‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

2 hours ago

Women’s Super League (WSL) has issued an apology after GK Barry made “crude” jokes during a live-streamed draw.

Clubs have considered further action following Tuesday night’s chaotic Subway League Cup quarter-final and semi-final draw, which left some viewers confused.

Some blamed WSL officials for the misjudged choice of host, and others argued the incident “hasn’t helped the situation” currently facing women’s football.

During the live stream, GK Barry made remarks about her sexuality, as well as mistakenly return a ball into the bag, which left some questioning the legitimacy of the draw.

Stood beside her girlfriend and professional footballer, Ella Rutherford, the influencer picked up the ball, saying to the camera: “Am I allowed to do that? I’ve done it now, it’s too late. Oh, I picked up the same ball.”

An adjudicator was present who confirmed GK picked up the same ball, however if this wasn’t the case, WSL confirmed the draw would have been restarted.

At one point, GK Barry asked “What do we think of Tottenham?”, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans.

Other comments made by the I’m a Celeb alumni included: “Send a Galaxy if you think that I’ve got a bigger bum than Ella”, “These are my balls right here on show. Get a load of it, usually I charge” and “Lesbians handling balls. Never been seen before.”

Viewers also complained that they couldn’t keep up with the draw. One asked for a graphic to show which teams were playing each other, as GK Barry responded with a joke about needing a bigger budget.

Some left comments on footage of the live stream, with one writing: “I’m in shock honestly. I get it’s meant to be funny for socials but it could have been much more professional. I want people to take women’s sport much more seriously than they do.”

Another wrote: “They need to do better. Women’s football is mocked as it is. This hasn’t helped the situation.”

Others defended GK Barry and her comments on football, explaining that she was hired for the role and that bosses should have expected her personality and humour: “Not her fault. The whole thing was unprofessional.”

One commented: “Producers fault completely. How can you hire someone who knows nothing about football then be surprised that she knows nothing about football?”

A spokesperson for WSL said: “As guidance, regarding the redrawing of the ball, the adjudicator present can confirm that the ball Grace pulled on both occasions was the same number. Had it not been, the draw would have been restarted.

“Regarding the comment, we have apologised to Tottenham Hotspur and made clear it was not appropriate.”

GK Barry was contacted for comment.

