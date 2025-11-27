The Tab
Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey is hot, but these six stupidly sexy celebs also auditioned for Fiyero in Wicked

*That* cardigan would come out for each and every one of them

Kieran Galpin

After the monumental success of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, there’s literally no one else I can see as Fiyero other than Jonathan Bailey.

Jonathan Bailey is what every musical casting director dreams of. He’s got the charm, looks great in a pair of leather trousers, and is just the right amount of ridiculously hot without drawing away attention from the real stars of the film, Elphaba and Glinda. But going back a few years, the casting almost didn’t happen.

“A lot of people told us he was not available and we just would not take no for any reason,” Wicked’s casting director, Tiffany Canfield, told PEOPLE. “We all just kept trying and, bingo, the clouds opened up and he’s in it.”

Somewhere, in another universe where Jonathan Bailey refused to sign on, these other celebs who auditioned for Fiyero are being objectified by the masses.

Ryan McCartan auditioned for Fiyero in Wicked

Ryan McCartan is a regular in Broadway productions, having been part of Frozen, Heathers, and West Side Story. He even portrayed Fiyero in 2018 and 2019 as part of the 15th anniversary cast of Wicked. Despite his CV, director Jon M. Chu was not feeling it.

“Jon [M Chu], you didn’t cast me in the movie, even though I worked so hard. That’s fine, no hard feelings,” Ryan said on his podcast. “Confirmed: I did audition… One of the many, many things I haven’t booked.”

TikTok’s Spencer Sutherland got a callback

Spencer Sutherland, a TikTok influencer turned indie pop singer, auditioned for Fiyero and even got a callback.

“I got a callback for Wicked… I thought it was a great audition,” he said. “I thought.. when I got a double callback, it was like, ‘Oh, sh-t, this is real. How many people do they have left?’ Probably 20, but still not bad. I don’t know the number.”

Ultimately, they decided to go with our beloved Jonathan Bailey.

Nick Jonas AND Joe Jonas both auditioned

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

In a battle of the brothers, both Nick and Joe Jonas auditioned to play Fiyero in Wicked. Despite that, there was no animosity between them because they both wanted “someone with the last name Jonas to win.”

“We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it,” Nick shared on The Armchair Expert. “And naturally, we’re brothers, we’re competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like…”

Jeremy Jordan’s audition was a car crash

Another prolific stage actor, Jeremy Jordan, did not have a good Wicked audition despite his years of experience belting out ballads.

“I didn’t show up with what they wanted, so I had to try to make last-minute adjustments, and it was clearly not going well,” he told The New York Times. “They were like, ‘Well, you sound great. Goodbye.’”

Over the years, he’s headlined shows like Newsies, Rock of Ages, West Side Story, Bonnie & Clyde, American Son, Waitress, The Great Gatsby, and Floyd Collins.

There were also rumours of Aaron Tveit

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Todd Snyder (@toddsnyderny)

The exceedingly handsome Aaron Tveit has been a staple of Broadway for years now, having worked on Sweeney Todd, Little Shop of Horrors, Grease, Rent, Hairspray, Moulin Rouge, Chess, The Three Musketeers, Footloose, and Wicked as the man himself, Fiyero. He’s also had a substantial TV and film career, starring in Gossip Girl, Ugly Betty, Les Misérables, Schmigadoon, and American Horror Stories.

Though the audition was not confirmed, it’s widely believed that he was not cast due to his age. Nonetheless, he did wish Jonathan Bailey the best.

Featured image credit: Universal Pictures/Instagram

Latest
Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

We tried some of York’s most viral food spots: here’s our review

Tilda Baker

How lucky are we to go to uni in a city with so much tasty food to try…

Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

Emma Netscher

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

gkbarry football

‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

Francesca Eke

At one point the influencer asked ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Sofia Drake-Perelló

New footage shows the block of flats just before it was engulfed by flames

Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

Emma Netscher

The decision follows ‘extensive concerns raised by staff’

How to host a first-year flat Christmas on a budget

Jemima Kenley

Your halls kitchen may be tragic, but your flat Christmas doesn’t have to be, so here’s how to make it wholesome on a budget

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Claudia Cox

One London uni will have to cough up £24 million

The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

Ellissa Bain

They could be a big problem

