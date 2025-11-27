The Tab

The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

They could be a big problem

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The I’m A Celeb producers are really egging on Aitch and Shona’s “jungle romance”, but there are two major issues that could stop them from ever getting together.

The pair seem to be getting really flirty, and everyone is totally obsessed with their on-screen chemistry. It all started a few episodes into the series, when the rapper admitted to Ginge: “I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me.”

Ever since then, they’ve been getting closer and closer, hanging around each other a lot, cuddling up during the “rivals” trial and starting a pillow fight.

Ginge made a comment about Shona being Aitch’s favourite when he became camp leader, and even Vogue and Tom admitted that they’d make a great couple when they came to the camp as late arrivals.

Okay, there’s no actual proof that they even like each other, and it could be the cameras making their bond seem way more serious than it is. However, these two things could stand in their way on the outside world.

Credit: ITV

The huge age gap

Everyone keeps banging on about it online, but the age gap really could be a big problem between the potential jungle “lovers”. Aitch is 25, while Shona is 34, meaning she’s a whole nine years older than him. Relationships where the guy is older are a lot more common, but the rapper being younger than her could be a major red flag for her, unless he’s very mature for his age.

The long distance

Aitch is from Manchester, while Shona is from Borehamwood in London. That a whole 190 miles between them, plus Aitch is always on the road doing music gigs. Shona recently split from musician David Bracken, who lived in Ireland. They were together for two years and even got engaged, but split shortly before she headed into the jungle. Maybe the long distance was the issue?

Even Ant and Dec said they were looking pretty “cosy”, but is the jungle “romance” actually real? We’ll have to wait and see.

Dating I'm a Celebrity Reality TV
Latest

We tried some of York’s most viral food spots: here’s our review

Tilda Baker

How lucky are we to go to uni in a city with so much tasty food to try…

Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

Emma Netscher

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

gkbarry football

‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

Francesca Eke

At one point the influencer asked ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Sofia Drake-Perelló

New footage shows the block of flats just before it was engulfed by flames

Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

Emma Netscher

The decision follows ‘extensive concerns raised by staff’

How to host a first-year flat Christmas on a budget

Jemima Kenley

Your halls kitchen may be tragic, but your flat Christmas doesn’t have to be, so here’s how to make it wholesome on a budget

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Claudia Cox

One London uni will have to cough up £24 million

