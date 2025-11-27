The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

3 hours ago

The I’m A Celeb producers are really egging on Aitch and Shona’s “jungle romance”, but there are two major issues that could stop them from ever getting together.

The pair seem to be getting really flirty, and everyone is totally obsessed with their on-screen chemistry. It all started a few episodes into the series, when the rapper admitted to Ginge: “I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me.”

Ever since then, they’ve been getting closer and closer, hanging around each other a lot, cuddling up during the “rivals” trial and starting a pillow fight.

Ginge made a comment about Shona being Aitch’s favourite when he became camp leader, and even Vogue and Tom admitted that they’d make a great couple when they came to the camp as late arrivals.

Okay, there’s no actual proof that they even like each other, and it could be the cameras making their bond seem way more serious than it is. However, these two things could stand in their way on the outside world.

The huge age gap

Everyone keeps banging on about it online, but the age gap really could be a big problem between the potential jungle “lovers”. Aitch is 25, while Shona is 34, meaning she’s a whole nine years older than him. Relationships where the guy is older are a lot more common, but the rapper being younger than her could be a major red flag for her, unless he’s very mature for his age.

The long distance

Aitch is from Manchester, while Shona is from Borehamwood in London. That a whole 190 miles between them, plus Aitch is always on the road doing music gigs. Shona recently split from musician David Bracken, who lived in Ireland. They were together for two years and even got engaged, but split shortly before she headed into the jungle. Maybe the long distance was the issue?

Even Ant and Dec said they were looking pretty “cosy”, but is the jungle “romance” actually real? We’ll have to wait and see.

Featured image by: ITV