JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

2 hours ago

The James McCune Smith (JMS) Building has been spray painted overnight (Wednesday 26th November) in the latest divestment protest at the University of Glasgow.

Graffiti on the building’s walls read: “UofG funds genocide” and “DIVEST.” University of Glasgow campus security has confirmed the incident took place “through the night,” but they said they were unable to provide further comment at this stage.

At 9:25am, the Glasgow University Justice for Palestine Society (GUJPS) posted an anonymous submission on Instagram showing an unidentified individual spray painting the building. In the caption, the society wrote: “We can speculate that this may be related to the court meeting today in which management will, once again, NOT discuss divesting from genocide. Long live the intifada.”

The University of Glasgow said its research is conducted to the highest standards and all staff and students have a right to peaceful demonstrations, but added that it does not tolerate acts of vandalism.

Students on campus expressed mixed reactions. Two students, unsure of the message behind the graffiti, told The Glasgow Guardian: “I don’t know anything about this. What is it about?” Aeronautics students voiced similar confusion, with one saying: “It is hard to know what it is about if you are not at the university. It’s just red paint. I am sure there are better ways to do it.”

Another added: “It’s political expression, but it is vandalism.”

Emma Robertson, a second year psychology student, told The Glasgow Tab: “I understand why people are angry about the university’s investments, but vandalising buildings doesn’t make the message any clearer. It just makes everything feel more tense on campus.”

Daniel Singh, a fourth year mechanical engineering student, added: “I don’t necessarily agree with the graffiti, but I think it shows how frustrated students are. People have been asking the university to divest for months and nothing seems to change.”

This is the third instance of a University of Glasgow building being spray painted in protest against the institution’s investment policies – and the second time the JMS has been targeted.

On Thursday 6th February 2025, UofG student Hannah Taylor and University of Strathclyde student Catriona Roberts, 22, spray-painted the JMS building as part of a Youth Demand action calling for the university to cut ties with arms companies.

Taylor was later banned from campus, though allowed to continue her degree, and was found not guilty of malicious mischief at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday 11th November.

On Tuesday 24th June 2025, the eve of summer graduations, the university’s main building was sprayed red in a pro-Palestine demonstration, with graffiti again reading “DIVEST.”

On the same day, GUJPS shared a statement from an anonymous source that read: “Today […] marks the eve of graduation season. When every University in Gaza has been obliterated by UK-manufactured weaponry, when over 12,000 Palestinian students have been slaughtered, when there are no graduates in Gaza, there can be NO BUSINESS AS USUAL.”

According to the Glasgow University Arms Divestment Coalition, the university holds more than £6.8 million in investments in the arms industry and has received around £600,000 in research funding from BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce since 2017.

Campaigners have called on the university to cease all investments in arms companies, defined as those deriving more than 10 per cent of profits from manufacturing weapons.

Ahead of his election, the university’s rector, Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, told The Herald: “If you are selling arms to Israel, which BAE Systems with the help of the British government through trade licences is, you are complicit. As a shareholder in BAE Systems you’re complicit, you are benefitting from blood money. […] That money is blood money.”

He added that for the university to benefit from such funding “betrays the very essence of what Glasgow University stands for and what Glasgow as a city stands for.”

A University of Glasgow spokesperson said: “All research carried out at the University of Glasgow is underpinned by policies and a Code of Good Practice that ensures it is conducted to the highest standards of academic rigour.

“The University of Glasgow upholds the right to freedom of expression, including the right of staff and students to engage in peaceful demonstrations. However, we do not tolerate acts of vandalism to university property or activities which interfere with the rights of others to go about their business in peace.”

GUJPS has not yet responded to a request for comment.