The Tab

Here’s what your essay referencing style says about which Glasgow Uni you go to

Your referencing style reveals everything, including your mental state

Hannah Gross | Guides

Deadline season is here, which means thousands of Glasgow students are sitting in libraries, bedrooms, cafés and badly-heated flats pretending they definitely have everything under control.

But nothing exposes you faster than your referencing style. Not your degree. Not your attendance record. Not even your meal-deal loyalty.

Your bibliography is your psychological profile. And also, frankly, a dead giveaway for which Glasgow uni you attend.

Let’s break down the chaos.

Harvard: The Glasgow Uni student clinging to life

Harvard is the UofG classic: Simple in theory, emotionally destructive in practice.

If you’re at UofG, this is the hill you die on. You’re guaranteed to be working in the library until 1am, you’re using CiteThisForMe even though you know it makes mistakes, and you’re crying when your bibliography shifts two millimetres to the left.

Your mental state: Living off cold Pret coffee and blind optimism.

Your uni: UofG, obviously — and maybe Glasgow City College if you’re on an essay-heavy course and learning referencing from TikTok.

APA: The Strath STEM/psych student who has completely lost feeling

If you’re at Strath and study literally anything with numbers, labs or the word “behaviour,” congratulations: You’re stuck with APA.

APA users seem calm but that’s just resignation.

Strath students using APA regularly have a breakdown over “retrieval dates”, know what DOI means (massive red flag), and format headings like their life depends on it.

Your mental state: Emotionally numb but somehow productive.

Your uni: Strathclyde (especially psych & engineering).

Also occasionally Caledonian — the business students know this pain.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

MLA: The Cali or City College humanities student with a tote bag collection

If you see MLA, you know this person studies English lit, film, media or something personal-statement-coded. Their laptop has stickers. Their aesthetic is “sad café student.”

You probably say things like: “This quote REALLY hits…”, “Actually the translation changes the meaning,” and “Sorry, I just prefer serif fonts.”

Your mental state: Romanticising your breakdown with lo-fi music.

Your uni: Mostly Cali Creative Industries and a sprinkling of City College writers.

Chicago: The GSA student who terrifies everyone

Chicago referencing is a lifestyle. If you use it, you’re either a GSA student who finds chaos inspiring or a history student who genuinely enjoys footnotes.

Signs you’re a Chicago user: You’ve chosen form over sanity; you write 500 words of footnotes for a 2,000-word essay; you correct people’s em-dashes (seek help); and your wardrobe is exclusively black.

Your mental state: Scarily organised yet deeply unhinged.

Your uni: GSA or UofG creative arts and industries. No in-between.

MHRA: The dissertation-era UofG humanities student who hasn’t slept

No one uses MHRA unless they’ve been forced by a dissertation handbook.

You drink specialty coffees “for concentration”, talk about “primary sources” too much, have opened Word’s footnote settings more than Instagram, and haven’t been outside in days.

Your mental state: Ghost-like and close to snapping.

Your uni: UofG, Strath, and sometimes Caledonian final years.

OSCOLA: The law student at Strath who radiates aggression

If your bibliography looks like a legal document, you’re a law student — and in Glasgow, that usually means Strathclyde.

Classic behaviours include silently judging everyone’s referencing, treating cases like they’re celebrity gossip, saying “It’s actually not that bad” with dead eyes, and considering suing CiteThisForMe on principle.

Your mental state: Stressed, caffeinated, mildly dangerous.

Your uni: Strath Law School, possibly one rogue UofG postgrad.

Vancouver: The med/health student at Caledonian or Glasgow Uni who no longer feels emotions

If you’re referencing with numbers instead of names, you’re either a medic or a health sciences student — which explains everything.

You’re awake at 6am by force, you don’t have time to understand why this style exists, you accept chaos as your default, and you couldn’t name a single author you cited.

Your mental state: exhausted but unstoppable.

Your uni: Caledonian (nursing/optometry/etc) or UofG Medicine.

City College wildcard styles – whatever your lecturer downloaded off Google

City College students are the freest spirits because your lecturers all pick different referencing styles and none of them agree.

You might be using:

  • Harvard (chaotic version)

  • MLA (but with wrong commas)

  • APA (with no spacing)

  • Something allegedly called “the department style”

Your mental state: You’re trying your best and honestly that’s enough.

Your uni: Glasgow City College, living by vibes.

Hannah Gross | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here are all the signs you’re having a mid-semester existential crisis as a Glasgow student

Glasgow Flatmas has begun, so here’s exactly how students are celebrating

Is ‘cuffing season’ real or am I just cold? A deep dive into Glasgow’s dating scene

Latest

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

The LA police department call out TMZ over ‘false’ claims in the D4vd and Celeste case

Hebe Hancock

There’s a lot of information around