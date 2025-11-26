The Tab

Um guys, the Glasgow cone has been replaced…with a tiny pigeon wearing a tiny cone

Glasgow has entered its surreal era

Hannah Gross | News

Glasgow’s most iconic traffic cone has mysteriously vanished — and in its place now sits a tiny bronze pigeon wearing its very own miniature cone.

The Duke of Wellington statue on Queen Street, outside the Gallery of Modern Art, has worn its trademark orange-and-white cone for nearly 40 years, becoming one of the city’s most recognisable (and loved) symbols.

But commuters on Monday 17th November morning were met with a surprising sight: Instead of the cone, the Duke was topped with a small pigeon sculpture, calmly reading a newspaper titled The Daily Dropping.

The bird, complete with its own perfectly crafted mini cone, is believed to be the work of anonymous street artist Rebel Bear, often described as the “Scottish Banksy”, STV reports.

@sanaadiaries

Only in Glasgow will you see a pigeon claiming the top spot on a historic statue like it is the most natural thing in the world. Glasgow has a long running reputation for adding its own personality to public landmarks and this pigeon clearly understood the assignment. It is almost like an unspoken rule that every statue here gets a bit of Glasgow humour added to it whether it is a traffic cone or a confident pigeon sitting like royalty. Honestly this is the most Glasgow thing I have seen all week. #Glasgow #PeopleMakeGlasgow #Scotland #UrbanWildlife #BirdsOfTwitter

♬ Zoom in closest to the target(1086164) – Imanjy

The artist posted images of the installation on social media on Sunday evening with the caption: “The dignified and undignified of beasts. Located: well, youse know where.”

Rebel Bear, whose work has appeared in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Paris and New York, is best known locally for Fear and Love, the large-scale mural of two figures kissing in hazmat suits in the West End.

The unexpected arrival of the pigeon has already sparked amusement among locals and tourists, with many stopping to take photos — and to debate whether this (hopefully) marks the beginning of a new era for the Duke or is just a temporary artistic stunt.

Glasgow City Council has not yet commented on whether the original cone will return. But for now, the Duke of Wellington has swapped his legendary headgear for a well-read pigeon with a flair for accessories — a twist that feels, if anything, perfectly Glasgow.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The real reason I’m A Celeb’s Aitch split up from ex girlfriend Amelia Dimoldenberg

For more of the latest news, guides and gossip from Glasgow and all of its universities, follow The Glasgow Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

Featured image via TikTok/ @sanaaadiaries / @kaitlinwraight46985

Hannah Gross | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here are all the signs you’re having a mid-semester existential crisis as a Glasgow student

Glasgow Flatmas has begun, so here’s exactly how students are celebrating

We went to Glasgow Fight Night: Here’s your ultimate rundown of the big event

Latest

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your music taste says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real

Here’s what your favourite club song says about you as a KCL student

Ailsa Nuttall

Proof that your music taste says more about you then you think

Fitness influencer gets dragged on TikTok for thinking there’s medicine in glasses

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sorry… what?

How long are the trailers before Wicked: For Good?! What time you need to get to the cinema

Ellissa Bain

Here are all the timings you need to know

Mount Rushmore Spotify AI

How to do the latest AI trend that makes you a Mount Rushmore of your top Spotify artists

Harrison Brocklehurst

They come out looking so cursed

Leamington’s hidden gems: Charity shops no Warwick student should miss

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Your go-to guide on how to shop on a budget while remaining environmentally conscious

The full Stranger Things season five schedule, since it has all got a little bit confusing

Hebe Hancock

It’s split into three parts

Darshan

Is Boy Throb satire? Explaining the TikTok boyband and why one member only performs via video call

Kieran Galpin

I have about 1,000 questions… mostly about the mysterious Darshan

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Ellissa Bain

She literally described the whole thing

Stranger Things five theory twist

This Stranger Things theory explains huge season five final twist that could ruin the whole show

Harrison Brocklehurst

And worst of all… it makes so much sense

Influencer storms out of Wicked: For Good over *that* Elphaba and Fiyero scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also thinks the spells are real