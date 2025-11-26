MMU students host film screening at local garden centre to promote environmental awareness

The event has been described as ‘a great chance to socialise with your friends, or to meet and make new ones’

A group of third year MMU students have organised a screening of Fantastic Mr. Fox to promote environmental awareness and celebrate the transition from autumn to winter.

Leading the event, Becca Rees and Chris Johnson hope to bring the student community together for the screening, chosen because of its own environmental themes,

The group’s motivation shifted to include promoting community and sustainability, due to the film’s own emphasis on these themes. Hosted at Hulme Community Garden Centre (HCGC), the event hopes to recognise the centre’s importance to the local community, and its ongoing commitment to sustainable, environmentally friendly gardening.

Opening in 2000 as a way “to bring communities together through gardening,” HCGC has grown from an unknown brownfield site into a community-led not-for-profit just outside the city centre.

The centre’s local importance was further emphasised in 2019 when a community share offer managed to raise over £200,000 through investment from members of the local area. The centre’s grey cat, Humphrey, is also a popular figure amongst frequent visitors.

Speaking to The Tab Manchester, Becca said: “Loads of volunteers from Hulme have worked towards creating a shared green space where we can come together,” adding that the screening could be “a great chance to socialise with your friends, or to meet and make new ones.”

The screening takes place at Hulme Community Garden Centre on Wednesday 26th November at 3pm.

