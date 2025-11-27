There’s only a week left, so here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

3 hours ago

It feels like it’s only just started, but there’s only one full week of I’m A Celeb 2025 left, so here’s when the show ends this time around – and a look at the episode schedule for the final days.

This is when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

The I’m A Celebrity 2025 final will air on Sunday, 7th December on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be a longer episode, beginning at 9pm and running until 10.40pm. This will then be followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on ITV2.

Here is the schedule for the final I’m A Celeb episodes

That means there are only 11 episodes left until the final, and just one full week remaining. It feels like it’s totally flown by, but the episodes do get slightly longer from now.

Thursday, 27th November – 9pm to 10.35pm

Friday, 28th November – 9pm to 10.20pm

Saturday, 29th November – 9pm to 10.05pm

Sunday, 30th November – 9pm to 10.35pm

Monday, 1st December – 9pm to 10.20pm

Tuesday, 2nd December – 9pm to 10.35pm

Wednesday, 3rd December – 9pm to 10.20pm

Thursday, 4th December – 9pm to 10.20pm

Friday, 5th December – 9pm to 10.35pm

Saturday, 6th December – 9pm to 10.05pm

Sunday, 7th December – 9pm to 10.40pm

So, when do the I’m A Celeb evictions begin?!

I know what you’re thinking. How is it almost over when nobody has even been evicted from the jungle yet? Well, the evictions are set to begin on Friday, 28th November.

Somebody will then be evicted every night right up to the final, leaving the final four campmates to do the famous Celebrity Cyclone. After that, one more person leaves and the final three do their last trials.

If they succeed, they win a starter, main course, dessert and drink of their choice to enjoy in camp before the winner will be officially crowned on Sunday, 7th December.

