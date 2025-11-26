The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

3 hours ago

TV personality Vogue Williams has basically confirmed she’s a walking, talking beauty treatment menu after opening up about all the cosmetic work she’s had done, and the details are wild.

During a chat with Ruby Wax on I’m A Celebrity, Vogue lasted approximately 24 hours in the jungle before declaring she felt “so ugly”, insisting everyone around her was annoyingly good looking. Ruby immediately responded by calling Vogue “the prettiest person I’ve ever seen”.

When Ruby asked about her lips, Vogue casually dropped that she had permanent lip liner tattooed on. Ruby asked if she’d ever had anything else done, and Vogue didn’t even flinch: “Loads of Botox.”

According to her, her “botox lady” in Ireland is so in demand there’s a two-year waiting list, and she injects it “all over” her face.

But that is truly just the start.

Vogue, 39, has spent the past couple of years slowly confirming the ever-growing list of stuff she’s had done, often revealing it mid-podcast. On the Vogue & Amber podcast, she admitted to neck-skin tightening, a cosmetic procedure that improves the appearance of the neck by tightening sagging skin and underlying muscles.

She’s also confessed to getting a lip flip, the same procedure Katie Price had before flying to Istanbul to get hers corrected. A lip flip basically relaxes your upper lip with Botox so it flips upwards, making it a lot fuller.

And then we get to the genuinely unhinged territory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

In an article for the i paper, Vogue admitted she enjoys a vampire facial, the thing where they take your blood, spin it in a creepy little device, and inject the plasma back into your face. She says it didn’t do much except ignite her obsession with trying “weird treatments”.

She’s also had salmon sperm injections. Yes. Actual salmon sperm. Technically called polynucleotides, they’re injected under the eyes to rejuvenate the skin. Apparently that’s a thing now.

And if that wasn’t enough, she revealed on Instagram that she regularly gets ULTRAcel Q+, which involves ultrasound and radiofrequency zapping your skin to keep it tight – basically a non-surgical facelift for people who aren’t shy about trying every machine going.

Vogue’s official stance on all this? She’s done hiding it. On the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, she shared she fully plans to ramp up her Botox usage as she gets older and says people can “grow old gracefully or disgracefully”.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@voguewilliams