Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

What is Boq doing on Gay Hoopla?

2 hours ago

Like clockwork, Ethan Slater’s alleged gay p*rn past has resurfaced on Twitter with the worldwide release of Wicked: For Good.

Ethan Slater, who is still currently dating Ariana Grande, found his life changing for good when he signed onto Wicked last year. Since then, he’s gone on to star in The Boys spin-off Gen V and continue his work as SpongeBob, but Twitter would have you believe that he made his start in the world of adult entertainment.

The shocking video is currently swimming around Twitter, showing a shirtless and jacked Ethan Slater with his arms behind his head. He’s looking longingly at his co-star before wrestling him to the ground, and the video has the Gay Hoopla in the top right corner.

Reacting to Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment, one person wrote: “Is this AI? What is this? This can’t be real? Gay hoopla, too? Like?????”

“So apparently Ethan Slater did gay p0rn,” another said.

Referencing Ariana, someone else said: “I kinda see what she sees now lol.”

But here’s the thing: As is the case with a lot of things on the internet, Ethan Slater’s gay p*rn past is not what it seems.

Did Ethan Slater do gay p*rn?

so apparently ethan slater did gay p0rn… pic.twitter.com/wR8QskwVhw — angelwholovestosin (@angels4sin) February 20, 2024

Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay video is somewhat believable, if only because of the sketchy acting, poor lighting, and cheesy one-liners. That being said, it’s completely fabricated.

The video is actually from a 2017 short film called FunEmployment, which people on Twitter cheekily slapped a Gay Hoopla logo on. The film itself is only 11 minutes long, with Ethan playing a character only referred to as “Isaac’s roommate.”

“A manny/aspiring comedian gets his ass kicked (literally and figuratively) but has fun anyway,” the plot on IMDb reads.

So, no, Ethan Slater did not do gay p*rn, but he did do SpongeBob, and I’m not sure what’s worse.

