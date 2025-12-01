The Tab
Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

What is Boq doing on Gay Hoopla?

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Like clockwork, Ethan Slater’s alleged gay p*rn past has resurfaced on Twitter with the worldwide release of Wicked: For Good.

Ethan Slater, who is still currently dating Ariana Grande, found his life changing for good when he signed onto Wicked last year. Since then, he’s gone on to star in The Boys spin-off Gen V and continue his work as SpongeBob, but Twitter would have you believe that he made his start in the world of adult entertainment.

The shocking video is currently swimming around Twitter, showing a shirtless and jacked Ethan Slater with his arms behind his head. He’s looking longingly at his co-star before wrestling him to the ground, and the video has the Gay Hoopla in the top right corner.

Ethan Slater Naval Stab
byu/BCDragon3000 inpopheadscirclejerk

Reacting to Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment, one person wrote: “Is this AI? What is this? This can’t be real? Gay hoopla, too? Like?????”

“So apparently Ethan Slater did gay p0rn,” another said.

Referencing Ariana, someone else said: “I kinda see what she sees now lol.”

But here’s the thing: As is the case with a lot of things on the internet, Ethan Slater’s gay p*rn past is not what it seems.

Did Ethan Slater do gay p*rn?

Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay video is somewhat believable, if only because of the sketchy acting, poor lighting, and cheesy one-liners. That being said, it’s completely fabricated.

The video is actually from a 2017 short film called FunEmployment, which people on Twitter cheekily slapped a Gay Hoopla logo on. The film itself is only 11 minutes long, with Ethan playing a character only referred to as “Isaac’s roommate.”

“A manny/aspiring comedian gets his ass kicked (literally and figuratively) but has fun anyway,” the plot on IMDb reads.

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

So, no, Ethan Slater did not do gay p*rn, but he did do SpongeBob, and I’m not sure what’s worse.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Film LGBTQ+ Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo reveals the bizarre story behind improvised Wicked scene that had millions bawling

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Glinda’s lashes in Wicked: For Good are getting dragged, but there’s a deep reason for them

Latest

Fellow Ozians, here’s your Wicked character based on your Exeter degree

Katie Smith

Follow us down the yellow brick road as we tell you which Wicked character you are

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

What is Boq doing on Gay Hoopla?

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

Ellissa Bain

The strange word is everywhere right now

Great news for drivers: Out-of-hours parking permits are now available

Erin Malik

Lancs students can now park on campus on evenings and weekends for a fixed rate

University of Sheffield raises over £60,000 this year for Movember

Moleed Mire

You can still donate to the fundraiser

Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

I did No-Scroll November as a Sheffield student: Here’s my month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it – even my phone was confused

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience at Durham Uni this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh and hello, sensible second years

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

Fellow Ozians, here’s your Wicked character based on your Exeter degree

Katie Smith

Follow us down the yellow brick road as we tell you which Wicked character you are

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

What is Boq doing on Gay Hoopla?

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

Ellissa Bain

The strange word is everywhere right now

Great news for drivers: Out-of-hours parking permits are now available

Erin Malik

Lancs students can now park on campus on evenings and weekends for a fixed rate

University of Sheffield raises over £60,000 this year for Movember

Moleed Mire

You can still donate to the fundraiser

Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

I did No-Scroll November as a Sheffield student: Here’s my month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it – even my phone was confused

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience at Durham Uni this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh and hello, sensible second years

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new