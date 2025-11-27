The Tab

Glinda’s lashes in Wicked: For Good are getting dragged, but there’s a deep reason for them

It all makes sense now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Since Wicked: For Good came out last week, everyone’s been talking about Glinda’s very obvious strip lashes. But the makeup artist actually had a clever reason behind this makeup choice.

The hair and makeup in both Wicked films is one of the elements that make the films so magical. From the mind-blowing makeup for Scarecrow and Tin Man to Elphaba’s amazing wig, it’s no wonder the makeup team have received multiple rewards. However, one thing that lots of people have been questioning is Glinda’s lashes.

“Why are Glinda’s eyelashes so long to the point it’s distracting?” said one person on X. 

Frances Hannon, who was part of the makeup team for both Wicked films, has finally explained why Glinda’s lashes are so different in this film, and the exact reason why. In an interview with TikTok creator and makeup artist Illumin_arty, whose name is Tiffany, she talked about this controversial makeup choice.

“They were very doe eyed but they still gave her this winged lash effect, was that a difficult thing to find the right balance on?” Tiffany asked.

“It’s very interesting you noticed, because it was one of the changes we chose for going from Wicked to Wicked: For Good, we didn’t change her foundation or her eyeshadow or anything but we framed her eyes much stronger within the density of the lashes and the stronger line,” Frances said.

wicked glinda film ariana grande songs

(Image via Universal Pictures)

She added: “Ari has really deep, strong eyes, so she could really take it. It gave her a really different quality, I can’t say it aged her, it matured her.”

The makeup artist also revealed that Ariana had a strong input in what her Glinda looked like, and helped the makeup team decide what worked and what didn’t.

“Ari is truly amazing, she recognises what works, she recognises stuff that you say is good and she recognises stuff that’s not right for her, as her Glinda. She was always open to suggestions and had a million great ideas, as did Cynthia.”

Featured image via Universal Picture/Instagram

