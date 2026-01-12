The Tab
High School Musical star arrested for child p*rnography after abuse claims from celeb ex

Sarah Hyland got a restraining order after their four year relationship

Kieran Galpin

Sarah Hyland’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Prokop, has been arrested on charges of child p*rnography, resisting and evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

Matt Prokop is an actor and former child star who you might recognise from projects like High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Furry Vengeance, and Geek Charming.

Broken by TMZ on January 9, Matt was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with the possession of child p*rnography, one count of evading arrest, two charges of resisting arrest, and aggravated assault. He also allegedly broke his bond conditions for 2024 charges involving the assault of his then-girlfriend. It’s not clear what he did to break the bond conditions.

Credit: Victoria Police Department

Credit: Victoria Police Department

Matt is currently being held in the Victoria County Jail without bail, but it’s not yet clear whether he’ll appear in court, according to PEOPLE.

He’s yet to comment on the arrest.

Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop were together for four years

After meeting in 2010, Sarah Hyland had a relationship with her Geek Charming co-star for around four years. During that time, she was allegedly a victim of his physical and verbal abuse, with one situation seeing the Modern Family star slammed into a car and choked.

The relationship ended when Sarah’s on-screen mum, Julie Bowen, helped her exit the toxic situation. In response, he reportedly threatened to kill her dog and burn down her house.

Sarah filed a temporary restraining order in 2014, which became permanent in October 2014. As part of that, he was required stay 300 feet away from her and her dog at all times.

Matt Prokop

Credit: Disney

“His grip was so tight that I could not breathe or speak,” she said in the court documents. “I was scared and in fear for my life.”

Though Sarah has rarely spoken about the relationship, she did tell Variety in 2024: “I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It’s more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it.”

Featured image credit: Disney

