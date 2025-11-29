What has actually changed in the ASS?

1 hour ago

We have heard your confusion about what’s actually changed in our much-loved Arts and Social Sciences library after a four-month renovation. Whilst the first and second floors remain the same, there have been changes made to the ground floor beyond a lick of green paint, and The Bristol Tab were lucky enough to tour it with Suzy Cheeke, Deputy Director of library services. Suzy told us all about the renovation and the somewhat hidden, yet mighty, developments.

When we walk into the ASS now, we are met with a hexagon-style desk. The shape was very much a conscious design choice, as the library team felt they needed to be more accessible and student-facing. Suzy noted how, since the ASS has reopened, students have been interacting with the library team and subject librarians much more than they were previously.

Suzy made it clear that, in light of the recent announcement that the building of Bristol’s new state-of-the-art “cultural destinations” library was going to be put on hold indefinitely, it was vital that some of the opportunities that would be available to students in that library be moved to the ASS. The ASS is now home to a creative lab, exhibition space and a large volume of digitised collections. It was stressed that the new facilities are not just for our academic development but are also to be utilised in our personal and extra-curricular endeavours.

The creative lab is for students to “learn through doing”, according to Suzy and the library team. It boasts podcast recording equipment, cameras, 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, state-of-the-art laptops downloaded with the latest production software and more! All of the equipment found in the creative lab can be loaned out to students, and they are welcome to pop in at any time to speak to the full-time technician about the equipment and how to use it.

A significant part of the redevelopment is not necessarily the immediately obvious, but what students can now have access to. Many of Bristol’s archives and collections have been digitised and can be accessed by students through virtual reality. Upon wearing a VR headset, students can be transported into an online archive and interact with Roman remains, ancient pottery and explore various museums and exhibitions such as the Spike Island museum, from the comfort of the library. The university has collaborated with the Bristol Museum, the RWA, and other institutions so students can access their collections virtually.

Further, the library is now home to an exhibition space, located on the front right of the ground floor, which will come to house various exhibitions and showcase some of Bristol’s archival collections. The library plans to host two exhibitions a year on a range of different subjects. They plan to display what is currently kept away in archives to better engage the university community with Bristol’s unique and eclectic collections, such as the wildlife film collection and Bristol’s theatre collection, which is held in partnership with the Bristol Old Vic and is the largest in the UK, boasting costumes, set models and programmes that date back to 1572.

The space will also host talks by academics and guests who wish to share their research, again ensuring the students can have immediate access to exciting academic discussions and showcases.

The main room on the ground floor of the library has undergone a well overdue makeover, and now boasts comfy booths, more desk seating and the return of the trusty red armchairs. Many will be pleased to see that their well-earned lunch breaks are no longer interrupted by people queuing to have their laptops fixed – the IT support has moved elsewhere. Further, all of the PC’s that used to be in that room have moved upstairs or into the back room on the ground floor. This has made sure the space is well and truly a break space, and it has allowed the natural light to flood in; something much needed, given the complete lack of it upstairs.

Towards the back of the ground floor, students can access different support depending on the different times of year. For example, in the run-up to exams, the support offered will be exam and study support. At different points, the space will change to accommodate other support teams, like careers. Further, on the ground floor, students will find accessible desks, consulting spaces and the laptop loan service.

The library team made it clear that the purpose of the renovation was never more seating/study spaces, despite this being a recurrent qualm amongst the student body. Instead, the renovations were about ensuring the Arts and Social Sciences library was a dynamic space in which students could better interact with archival material and have access to technologies to further their academic and personal interests. Some students have expressed that the renovation need not take four months to complete, especially as it seems nothing has really changed. This begs the question of whether such qualms are legitimate or whether students just haven’t had a chance to understand and experiment with the changes. Now we have told you what’s different, it’s for you to work out whether the £1.8 million was well spent or whether or not much has changed to the submarine-window adorned brutalist structure well all know and love.