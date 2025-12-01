What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

2 hours ago

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend, explainedIf you’ve been on TikTok this month, you definitely will have seen the acronym WANGHAF all over your FYP. It’s literally everywhere right now, but what on earth does it mean?! Here’s a full explanation, if you’re really confused.

Right, what on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?!

WANGHAF is a viral acronym that stands for “white ass n****s going hard as f**k”. The slang term has gone super viral on TikTok and is used to describe white people intensely engaging in activities like partying or working out, usually with a funny tone. People are making all kinds of funny skits using the phrase.

This is where the viral WANGHAF trend comes from

It’s not clear who originally came up with the slang term, but it has since been associated with the far-right political figure Nick Fuentes after he started using it. He runs a far-right, white nationalist, antisemitic political movement in the US called The Groypers, and its followers, known as the “Groyper Army” often use the WANGHAF phrase.

We just need white ass niggas goin’ hard as fuck… We need uncontrolled Christian people to just go off! We need Christians to rise up and just say what we’re gonna say, and everybody else has to be okay with it!#AFClips #CozyTV #WANGHAF @NickJFuentes #NickFuentes pic.twitter.com/TUgUvY8rA3 — Polwop Groyper (@PolwopGroyper) February 3, 2023

Now there’s a TikTok sound to go with it too

Not everyone saying WANGHAF on TikTok is using it in a political way, though. It’s quickly been turned into a viral meme that people are saying for no particular reason, like 67.

There’s even a sound that goes with the trend now, where Nick Fuentes says: “White ass n***a going hard as f**k, absolutely, all day. If you’re not a white ass n***a going hard as f**k, I don’t wanna talk.”

The sound has been credited to US rapper BossMan Dlow, although it’s not clear if he actually made it, and has been racking up views on TikTok in November.

Basically, WANGHAF is just another stupid TikTok trend we really could have lived without. There’s literally a new one every single day at this point.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: @freedilan and @aguseck11/TikTok