What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend explained

The strange word is everywhere right now

Ellissa Bain | Trends

What on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?! Here’s the viral trend, explainedIf you’ve been on TikTok this month, you definitely will have seen the acronym WANGHAF all over your FYP. It’s literally everywhere right now, but what on earth does it mean?! Here’s a full explanation, if you’re really confused.

Right, what on earth does WANGHAF mean on TikTok?!

WANGHAF is a viral acronym that stands for “white ass n****s going hard as f**k”. The slang term has gone super viral on TikTok and is used to describe white people intensely engaging in activities like partying or working out, usually with a funny tone. People are making all kinds of funny skits using the phrase.

@aguseck11

#WANGHAF #americafirst

♬ original sound – Rico

This is where the viral WANGHAF trend comes from

It’s not clear who originally came up with the slang term, but it has since been associated with the far-right political figure Nick Fuentes after he started using it. He runs a far-right, white nationalist, antisemitic political movement in the US called The Groypers, and its followers, known as the “Groyper Army” often use the WANGHAF phrase.

Now there’s a TikTok sound to go with it too

Not everyone saying WANGHAF on TikTok is using it in a political way, though. It’s quickly been turned into a viral meme that people are saying for no particular reason, like 67.

There’s even a sound that goes with the trend now, where Nick Fuentes says: “White ass n***a going hard as f**k, absolutely, all day. If you’re not a white ass n***a going hard as f**k, I don’t wanna talk.”

The sound has been credited to US rapper BossMan Dlow, although it’s not clear if he actually made it, and has been racking up views on TikTok in November.

@freedilan

You know you gotta #shmerg #30mbcf #wanghaf

♬ Money Music – Essentxals

Basically, WANGHAF is just another stupid TikTok trend we really could have lived without. There’s literally a new one every single day at this point.

Featured image by: @freedilan and @aguseck11/TikTok

Latest

Fellow Ozians, here’s your Wicked character based on your Exeter degree

Katie Smith

Follow us down the yellow brick road as we tell you which Wicked character you are

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Kieran Galpin

What is Boq doing on Gay Hoopla?

Great news for drivers: Out-of-hours parking permits are now available

Erin Malik

Lancs students can now park on campus on evenings and weekends for a fixed rate

University of Sheffield raises over £60,000 this year for Movember

Moleed Mire

You can still donate to the fundraiser

Stranger Things five theory Vecna

This Stranger Things theory made everything click about how they’re going to end Vecna

Harrison Brocklehurst

This makes the episode four reveal even more perfect

stranger things vecna aka one aka henry aka cave

Why won’t Vecna go in the cave? The actual reason was hidden in the Stranger Things play

Claudia Cox

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explained all the backstory

I did No-Scroll November as a Sheffield student: Here’s my month rediscovering time

Maria Marques

By day three, my thumb kept scrolling a screen with nothing on it – even my phone was confused

Dear second years, here are the 13 canon events you’ll experience at Durham Uni this year

Josephine White

Goodbye, silly fresh and hello, sensible second years

What has actually changed in the ASS?

Thea Pilch

£1.8 million was spent on renovating the ground floor of the Arts and Social Sciences library. Here’s what’s new

