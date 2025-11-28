Everything I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson has spilled about his mysterious dating life

46 mins ago

Pretty much every I’m A Celeb viewer has fallen in love with Tom Read Wilson, squeaky voice and all. He’s famous for being on Celebs Go Dating, but has he actually dated any celebs? Here’s everything the I’m A Celeb star Tom Read Wilson has told us about his mysterious dating life.

He had a phase of going on loads and loads of dates

Tom told Pink News back in 2018: “Funnily enough, in the earlier days of dating for me – because I am a serial dater – I was a terrible self-editor.”

He described an atrocious date with “a very taciturn gentleman”. At dinner, Tom choked on a lamb shank, but was “too proud” to ask his date for help. “I had to perform a Heimlich manoeuvre on myself against the wash basin. I regurgitated this piece of lamb. It was simply ghastly.” Yikes.

Tom eventually changed his attitude to relationships

In recent years, the I’m A Celeb icon Tom seems to have moved on from his this serial dating phase.

“I’m very happy in my own company,” he told OK! in 2023, “but if someone came into my life, it would be a beloved addition. Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing. But if there were icing, it wouldn’t go amiss.”

He shared on the White Wine Question Time podcast: “I really advocate things like what I call dating myself. I kind of take myself out for a really lovely meal or to the BFI or to the National Theatre… I think that if you really do – and it’s not just a kind of metaphysical thing, it’s actually a science of getting to like your own company – then you’re very well placed for somebody to enter your life. Because they’re not anything more to you. They’re not your counsellor or your crutch. They’re just your paramour, which is heaven.”

Wow, everything he says is so deep.

Tom from I’m A Celeb still hopes to settle down and have kids eventually

He told OK!: “I’m so lucky I’ve got three godchildren, three nephews… but what I really crave is to have children of my own one day.”

Featured images by ITV and @tomreadwilson.