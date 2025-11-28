A nosy look at Alex Hall’s lavish life and rich husband from before Selling The OC

32 mins ago

Alex Hall is pretty much the main character of Selling The OC (or the main Alex, anyway). If you’re feeling nosy, then here’s a deep dive into what Alex’s life was like before we learned every detail of it on Selling The OC.

She is legit from California

Alex Hall is actually from the Orange County. Before Selling The OC, she bought a large house in San Celemente, near to the beach. According to Zillow, the average price of a home there is $1.6 million. Alex told Realtor in 2024: “I’ve got a stunning panoramic ocean view. It’s a farm-style, single-level little casita.”

She had a big garden with a veg patch, olive trees and several succulents.

Alex Hall was married for seven years

Her first husband is called Neil Flores. He runs a law firm called NDF Legal in Santa Ana. I think it’s safe to say he’s probably not low on cash. Alex married him when she was 19. Their daughter Gia was born on 25th October 2009. Their son Jacob is four years younger.

Alex filed for divorce from him in 2015, after seven years of marriage. They co-parent their kids, and alternate which holidays (such as Christmas and Halloween) they get to host.

She explained on her Insta story this week: “I remember in the very beginning of my divorce, I used to get really sad about the whole holiday thing, and I have really figured out a way to make it all work and not focus on the actual day and just spend quality time with your kids or your family.”

She’s also dated a guy called Jeremy, the Global Marketing Director at TikTok, Tyler, and the private pilot Ian Young. I doubt she has to pay for dates very much…

She worked in luxury real estate for years before Selling Sunset

She used to be an interior designer, then she obtained her real estate salesperson licence back in 2014. She’s worked for Christie’s International Real Estate and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the Californian Multiple Listing Service, she’s been involved in 48 real estate transactions throughout her career. Not too shabby. She used to deal with leases. But before season one of Selling The OC was filmed, she’d been a buyer’s agent or a seller’s agent for $29,975,620 of land and houses.

Now, Maya Vander (who used to be on Selling Sunset) previously said that the agents generally end up with 1.75 per cent of the price of each property. Most of Alex’s transactions pre-date her working for The Oppenheim Group. But if we run with the assumption that commission worked in a similar way at Alex’s previous brockerages, then she must have raked in a lot of money.

Brett and Jason recruited Alex for The Oppenheim Group in November 2021, ahead of the first season of Selling The OC.

