The Tab

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars is almost here, and the TikTok account is posting promotional vids to get us all excited – including a truly tragic rap freestyle they’ve already deleted.

It’s that time of the year again – despite a sudden delay, Love Island All Stars is back soon, and the line-up includes some of our villa favourites. To build up hype, the cast have been making promo videos for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and most of them have been pretty harmless. But a day ago, the TikTok account shared an unbelievably cringe video, and clearly, they already regret it.

LI post deleted after 7 mins
byu/kizziepuzzar inLoveIslandTV

“Told the All Stars it’ll do bits online… internet do your thing,” the caption said.

It starts with Helena Ford, Shaq Muhammad and Ciaran Davies beatboxing and humming to make an acapella beat.

Then Millie Court starts saying “All Stars” over and over, in a horrifyingly autotuned tone.

No, it doesn’t get better. The rest of the All Stars cast all throw in their own rogue lines, including Sam saying, “flying saucers to the bonbons”. Okay?

Ciaran gives us a clue on who might be behind this madness, saying, “Maya Jama’s got me rapping” while looking extremely fed-up.

Unfortunately, the video was deleted less than 10 minutes after it was uploaded. From the screen recording shared on Reddit, we can see the video had 1,300 likes and 18 comments. They must have been a brutal 18 if it made them take down the TikTok that quickly.

“How deeply embarrassing, I had to stop halfway,” said one person in the Reddit thread.

“Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be fired on the spot. While they’re at it, they can pay me for watching this atrocity,” said another.

The video has been scrubbed from Love Island’s social media pages, and there’s no mention of it in their recent comments, so it looks like they want to pretend this never happened. Who can blame them?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.
Featured image via ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TikTok
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Video of Indiyah goes viral after cheating claims with Love Island ex Dami

Love Island’s Indiyah admits ‘mistake’ as video of her kissing someone else goes viral

Fiona reveals huge lie she told before her The Traitors exit, and I can’t believe it

Latest

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered