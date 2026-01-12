This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

2 hours ago

Love Island All Stars is almost here, and the TikTok account is posting promotional vids to get us all excited – including a truly tragic rap freestyle they’ve already deleted.

It’s that time of the year again – despite a sudden delay, Love Island All Stars is back soon, and the line-up includes some of our villa favourites. To build up hype, the cast have been making promo videos for TikTok and Instagram Reels, and most of them have been pretty harmless. But a day ago, the TikTok account shared an unbelievably cringe video, and clearly, they already regret it.

“Told the All Stars it’ll do bits online… internet do your thing,” the caption said.

It starts with Helena Ford, Shaq Muhammad and Ciaran Davies beatboxing and humming to make an acapella beat.

Then Millie Court starts saying “All Stars” over and over, in a horrifyingly autotuned tone.

No, it doesn’t get better. The rest of the All Stars cast all throw in their own rogue lines, including Sam saying, “flying saucers to the bonbons”. Okay?

Ciaran gives us a clue on who might be behind this madness, saying, “Maya Jama’s got me rapping” while looking extremely fed-up.

Unfortunately, the video was deleted less than 10 minutes after it was uploaded. From the screen recording shared on Reddit, we can see the video had 1,300 likes and 18 comments. They must have been a brutal 18 if it made them take down the TikTok that quickly.

“How deeply embarrassing, I had to stop halfway,” said one person in the Reddit thread.

“Whoever thought this was a good idea needs to be fired on the spot. While they’re at it, they can pay me for watching this atrocity,” said another.

The video has been scrubbed from Love Island’s social media pages, and there’s no mention of it in their recent comments, so it looks like they want to pretend this never happened. Who can blame them?

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV