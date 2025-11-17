Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

2 hours ago

So much of season four of Selling The OC was devoted to the relationship between Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall – and he doesn’t even work at The Oppenheim Group anymore. Near the end of the season, Tyler revealed to Alex that he was also dating somebody new. He’s actually already proposed marriage to this person. So, here’s a cheeky look at who Selling The OC’s Tyler is engaged to.

Who even is Tyler from Selling The OC dating?

Tyler’s new partner is called Hannah Morrissey. She is 36, and her birthday is 6th September. She’s from a Christian Californian family. Hannah grew up in Huntingdon Beach, where Tyler sells lots of houses. Hannah is into sailing and surfing and whatnot. This makes sense, as Tyler once attempted to be a professional surfer before he resorted to real estate.

She only met Tyler in May

They started dating back in the spring, towards the end of when season four of Selling The OC was filmed. The couple have really packed a lot in sense then. Tyler and Hannah got a puppy called Honey in August. They’ve also been on road trips to Baja and stayed at hotels in Cabo San Lucas and Laguna Beach.

They got engaged after approximately five months of dating

In October, Tyler and Hannah went on a road trip in north California in a campervan (and posted plenty of Insta spon con about it). They stopped by at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, which they visited during their first ever road trip back when they’d just arted dating. Tyler then asked Hannah to marry him.

He shared on Instagram: “Our little family just got a whole lot more official. When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic. I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

