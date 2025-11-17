The Tab
Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

She’s a surfer gal

Claudia Cox

So much of season four of Selling The OC was devoted to the relationship between Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall – and he doesn’t even work at The Oppenheim Group anymore. Near the end of the season, Tyler revealed to Alex that he was also dating somebody new. He’s actually already proposed marriage to this person. So, here’s a cheeky look at who Selling The OC’s Tyler is engaged to.

Who even is Tyler from Selling The OC dating?

Tyler’s new partner is called Hannah Morrissey. She is 36, and her birthday is 6th September. She’s from a Christian Californian family. Hannah grew up in Huntingdon Beach, where Tyler sells lots of houses. Hannah is into sailing and surfing and whatnot. This makes sense, as Tyler once attempted to be a professional surfer before he resorted to real estate.

She only met Tyler in May

They started dating back in the spring, towards the end of when season four of Selling The OC was filmed. The couple have really packed a lot in sense then. Tyler and Hannah got a puppy called Honey in August. They’ve also been on road trips to Baja and stayed at hotels in Cabo San Lucas and Laguna Beach.

They got engaged after approximately five months of dating

In October, Tyler and Hannah went on a road trip in north California in a campervan (and posted plenty of Insta spon con about it). They stopped by at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, which they visited during their first ever road trip back when they’d just arted dating. Tyler then asked Hannah to marry him.

He shared on Instagram: “Our little family just got a whole lot more official. When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic. I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways. My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via @tylerstanaland.

Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited

