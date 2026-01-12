The Tab

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

Michaela Roper | News

A “healthy” Liverpool student received a devastating diagnosis after experiencing a stroke whilst on a FaceTime call with his friends.

Alex Warwick was in his third year of his medicine degree when he unexpectedly fell ill last year.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2025 and is now raising funds for treatment after being told it has regrown.

Alex was chatting on the phone whilst ordering a takeaway when a friend raised concern that his speech seemed unusual. He then returned home and told his housemates he wasn’t feeling right.

The the University of Liverpool student’s deteriorated quickly and his friends and housemates rushed him to the Royal Liverpool Hospital to be examined.

The doctors told the student he had suffered a stroke, which explained the effects on his speech. Alex was transferred to Aintree Hospital for further tests, where he received the devastating news that he had a brain tumour, and required emergency surgery.

Alex was later diagnosed with a very rare high grade glioma, being treated as a glioblastoma, which typically carries a prognosis of 12-18 months, even with current treatment.

His friends had to inform the student’s family. His parents rushed through the night, from Weymouth to Liverpool, to be by his side while he underwent testing and surgery.

Via GoFundMe

His dad, Ian, praised the supportiveness of his friends and housemates despite the “seriousness of the situation”.

He said: “Alex’s friends had stayed with him the whole time and gave us a full debrief. He has an astonishing group of friends who couldn’t do enough for him”.

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

In the weeks following his diagnosis, his family’s worst fears came true as doctors confirmed that the tumour on his brain was cancerous and Grade 4, which is the most aggressive type.

Alex’s dad continued to say: “The pressure on his brain was so high, so he had to have a temporary external shunt put in and we had to make the decision to make that a permanent shunt once he had the initial surgery.”

While a large section of the tumour was removed with surgery, he was told he needed chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try and remove the rest.

Via GoFundMe

Alex received treatment at The Walton Centre and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, two institutions he became familiar with during his years spent as a medical student at the University of Liverpool.

The city became an important part of Alex’s life as an undergraduate student. He confessed that his love for the area grew stronger due to the support he received after falling ill.

This sense of community has followed Alex throughout his journey as people across the region have banded together to assist his family in seeking private treatment plans to improve his condition.

Despite the efforts of medical experts, Alex has experienced regrowth of his tumour.

Alex’s new immunotherapy treatment, along with travel costs and insurance, is expected to cost around £200,000. His family are now urgently raising cash through a JustGiving campaign, which has raised almost £90,000.

The donation page, set up by Alex’s sister Elya, describes him as “the best of all of us” and “the kindest, funniest son, brother, boyfriend, friend and grandson, who always has time for other people and brings endless joy to all of us”.

Via GoFundMe

His family have said that Alex is determined to continue his studies in September 2026.

The medical student completed his Masters at the University of Liverpool shortly after receiving his tragic diagnosis. He graduated with a distinction, and plans to get back to the books as soon as he can.

His sister also said: “He is the youngest sibling and baby of the family and we are all so very proud of him”.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO yesterday, Alex commented on the outpouring and love and support he has had online, and through the donation page.

He said: “I have been amazed at people’s generosity. I was taken aback by the messages people were sending. Everyone has been so kind. No matter big or small, everyone’s contributions are amazing”.

Featured images via GoFundMe and LinkedIn

Michaela Roper | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

liverpool student cocaine

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

Latest

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered