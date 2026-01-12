Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

2 hours ago

A “healthy” Liverpool student received a devastating diagnosis after experiencing a stroke whilst on a FaceTime call with his friends.

Alex Warwick was in his third year of his medicine degree when he unexpectedly fell ill last year.

The 23-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2025 and is now raising funds for treatment after being told it has regrown.

Alex was chatting on the phone whilst ordering a takeaway when a friend raised concern that his speech seemed unusual. He then returned home and told his housemates he wasn’t feeling right.

The the University of Liverpool student’s deteriorated quickly and his friends and housemates rushed him to the Royal Liverpool Hospital to be examined.

The doctors told the student he had suffered a stroke, which explained the effects on his speech. Alex was transferred to Aintree Hospital for further tests, where he received the devastating news that he had a brain tumour, and required emergency surgery.

Alex was later diagnosed with a very rare high grade glioma, being treated as a glioblastoma, which typically carries a prognosis of 12-18 months, even with current treatment.

His friends had to inform the student’s family. His parents rushed through the night, from Weymouth to Liverpool, to be by his side while he underwent testing and surgery.

His dad, Ian, praised the supportiveness of his friends and housemates despite the “seriousness of the situation”.

He said: “Alex’s friends had stayed with him the whole time and gave us a full debrief. He has an astonishing group of friends who couldn’t do enough for him”.

In the weeks following his diagnosis, his family’s worst fears came true as doctors confirmed that the tumour on his brain was cancerous and Grade 4, which is the most aggressive type.

Alex’s dad continued to say: “The pressure on his brain was so high, so he had to have a temporary external shunt put in and we had to make the decision to make that a permanent shunt once he had the initial surgery.”

While a large section of the tumour was removed with surgery, he was told he needed chemotherapy and radiotherapy to try and remove the rest.

Alex received treatment at The Walton Centre and Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, two institutions he became familiar with during his years spent as a medical student at the University of Liverpool.

The city became an important part of Alex’s life as an undergraduate student. He confessed that his love for the area grew stronger due to the support he received after falling ill.

This sense of community has followed Alex throughout his journey as people across the region have banded together to assist his family in seeking private treatment plans to improve his condition.

Despite the efforts of medical experts, Alex has experienced regrowth of his tumour.

Alex’s new immunotherapy treatment, along with travel costs and insurance, is expected to cost around £200,000. His family are now urgently raising cash through a JustGiving campaign, which has raised almost £90,000.

The donation page, set up by Alex’s sister Elya, describes him as “the best of all of us” and “the kindest, funniest son, brother, boyfriend, friend and grandson, who always has time for other people and brings endless joy to all of us”.

His family have said that Alex is determined to continue his studies in September 2026.

The medical student completed his Masters at the University of Liverpool shortly after receiving his tragic diagnosis. He graduated with a distinction, and plans to get back to the books as soon as he can.

His sister also said: “He is the youngest sibling and baby of the family and we are all so very proud of him”.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO yesterday, Alex commented on the outpouring and love and support he has had online, and through the donation page.

He said: “I have been amazed at people’s generosity. I was taken aback by the messages people were sending. Everyone has been so kind. No matter big or small, everyone’s contributions are amazing”.

Featured images via GoFundMe and LinkedIn