The Tab

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Mia O’Brien was allowed to return home from Dubai prison in time for Christmas

Esther Knowles | News

The mother of a University of Liverpool who was jailed in Dubai over a “single line of cocaine” has spoken out about her daughter’s “very stupid mistake”.

Mia O’Brien, who initially faced a life sentence after being found in possession of 50g of cocaine while on holiday in Dubai, was unexpectedly released in time for Christmas. 

The 24-year-old law student was being held at Al-Awir Central Prison, following her arrest at a flat party in UAE city. During this time, her family repeatedly insisted the process was unfair, with her mum, Danielle, calling the conviction a “miscarriage of justice”.

via Facebook

Earlier this month, Danielle posted on Facebook that Mia’s release was imminent, claiming she was in “shock” that her “baby girl is coming home”. 

On Christmas morning, Mia’s mum posted a video montage of her daughter on TikTok, titling it: “She’s Home”. 

In the video’s comments, she referred to Mia’s return as a “Christmas miracle”, before making speaking more seriously about her daughter’s experience: “Mia feels she has destroyed her life as she wanted to be a solicitor […] She is absolutely devastated by what has happened”. 

“Mia is really strong, but I know she is going through a living hell,” she continued. 

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

lily phillips bonnie blue grossest challenges ranked

All Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips’s grossest OnlyFans challenges, ranked by ick factor

In a separate comment on a deleted fundraiser, Danielle previously said: “Mia is only 23 years old and has never done a bad thing in her life. […] This is a young girl who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up in the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price”. 

A UAE-based legal expert spoke to The Sun about the potential reasons behind Mia’s release: “They did not specify a reason for her release and such things are not made public, but keeping a young Brit in jail for 25 years would have been bad for Dubai’s PR, so I believe that would be why they decided to set her free”.

The founder of the Detained in Dubai Support group, who were initially working on an appeal case, Radha Stirling commented: “Dubai police have a history of rushing to secure convictions without the rigorous evidentiary standards we expect in the UK […] Mia’s case could be the latest in a long line of miscarriages of justice”.

The Dubai Police and Detained in Dubai have been contacted for comment. 

Featured image via GoFundMe and Facebook

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Liverpool Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Esther Knowles | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

university of cambridge and ucl russell group unis pay most staff 100,000

Revealed: The Russell Group universities paying the most staff over £100,000

Liverpool student ‘coming home’ after being jailed in Dubai over ‘single line of cocaine’

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Latest

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy