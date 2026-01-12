The Tab

They’re all rich, but here are the poorest Members Only: Palm Beach cast ranked by net worth

Humble isn’t in their vocab

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The net worth of every single cast member in new Netflix reality show Members Only: Palm Beach is worth weeping over. It’s the entire basis of the show. So, to make it just that little more palatable, let’s take a look at the net worths in reverse order, and who is actually the poorest.

Members Only: Palm Beach spotlights the uber-rich residents of an exclusive area in Florida. Their entire personalities are the lifestyles they have. Here is the net worth of the Members Only: Palm Beach cast members, starting with the richest and ending with the least high.

6. Gale Brophy – Hundreds of millions

Members Only: Palm Beach cast net worth

via Netflix

Gale is believed to be the most wealthy person in the cast. She has so much cash her exact net worth has not been disclosed, but is said to be in the hundreds of millions. Gale is the CEO and owner of a property company, which maintains two five-star estates that are pitched as alternatives to the Hamptons. She has also worked in finance and PR, and previously managed two multi-million dollar horse farms.

5. Hilary Musser – $100million

Members Only: Palm Beach cast net worth

via Netflix

Hilary is believed to be worth around $100million. She has made the majority of her fortune in property sales and developing luxury homes. She was also previously married to a billionaire, so you can only imagine the divorce settlement.

4. Taja Abitbol – $40million

via Netflix

Taja is up next, with a net worth as per Cinemaholic of $40million. It’s been reported her huge bank balance is from investments in real estate and her wellness brand, Taja Drip LLC.

3. Maria Cozamanis – $3million

Members Only: Palm Beach cast net worth

via Netflix

Maria Cozamanis, better known as DJ Tumbles, has made most of her money through her DJ career. She’s also worked as a tech entrepreneur and has done collabs with luxury brands.

2. Ro-mina Ustayev – $2million

via Netflix

Ro-mina said on the Netflix show that she’s one of the more humble cast members. She revealed how her parents came to America when she was five, with “absolutely nothing.”

Ro-mina went on to become a successful entrepreneur, opening her own fashion label called ROMi Runway. Business earnings from ROMi Runway are estimated at around $300k so far, and she sold a business venture for $45million alongside her brother. Ro-mina is estimated to be worth between $2million and $10million. Let’s go with the former just to make ourselves feel better.

1. Suebelle Robbins – $1million

Members Only: Palm Beach cast net worth

via Netflix

A modest millionaire, the closest to returning us back to earth is Suebelle. Most of her wealth is believed to have come from her modelling and Playboy career.

Members Only: Palm Beach is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

