What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

A crew member from Stranger Things has spilled what Millie Bobby Brown and the other Stranger Things stars were all really like to work with. Truly fascinating stuff.

Dominic Morlino got a job as a production assistant (PA) on Stranger Things. (Production assistants essentially run around completing errands all day, fyi.) He wrote a Substack post all about his experiences. Here’s what he said the Stranger Things stars were like on set.

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard

Dominic tried to speak with the script supervisor. He didn’t get a chance because she was too busy talking to Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin) and Finn Wolfhard (aka Mike). The cast were working the scenes from the first episode of season four, when Dustin and Mike are with the Hellfire Club, but Lucas is playing basketball. Dominic ended up overhearing their discussion.

He wrote: “From the little conversation I overheard, they were talking about how different season four was from season one, where they didn’t have craft services (24/7 snacks on set) or a video village (a tent with monitors for immediate playback of shots for directors/producers/actors). It sounded to me like Matarazzo was playfully lamenting how big the show had gotten, but maybe that was just me.”

Dominic wound up chatting to Gaten Matarazzo a few weeks later at a film screening. “You’ll be shocked to find out that Gaten is a very funny, sweet, and chill guy.”

Millie Bobby Brown / Millie Bonnie Bongiovi / you know who I mean

Dominic’s friend Jacob, who got him the job as a Stranger Things crew member, also introduced him to the stars. What an excellent acquaintance to have.

Dominic wrote: “Jacob calls, ‘Hey, do you want to meet Millie Bobby Brown?’ She was super nice and gave me a hug on meeting me. Apparently she loves getting to know everyone on set, especially the PAs. I don’t even think she was filming that day, she just wanted to hang out. Also, good for her for not being freaked out by COVID; this was 2021 and everyone else in [California] and Atlanta still was.

Joe Keery

Dominic witnessed Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) filming a scene in which they gossip in the car.

“I remember seeing Joe Keery chilling on his own in a corner of the building in between takes. I thought about saying something to him but I ended up leaving him alone. Again, I knew vaguely who he was but I didn’t want to out myself and say something dumb, and I also just wanted to leave him alone cause he obviously wanted space.”

