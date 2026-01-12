The Tab
stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A crew member from Stranger Things has spilled what Millie Bobby Brown and the other Stranger Things stars were all really like to work with. Truly fascinating stuff.

Dominic Morlino got a job as a production assistant (PA) on Stranger Things. (Production assistants essentially run around completing errands all day, fyi.) He wrote a Substack post all about his experiences. Here’s what he said the Stranger Things stars were like on set.

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard

stranger things cast mike dustin lucas

The holy trinity
(Image via Netflix)

Dominic tried to speak with the script supervisor. He didn’t get a chance because she was too busy talking to Gaten Matarazzo (aka Dustin) and Finn Wolfhard (aka Mike). The cast were working the scenes from the first episode of season four, when Dustin and Mike are with the Hellfire Club, but Lucas is playing basketball. Dominic ended up overhearing their discussion.

He wrote: “From the little conversation I overheard, they were talking about how different season four was from season one, where they didn’t have craft services (24/7 snacks on set) or a video village (a tent with monitors for immediate playback of shots for directors/producers/actors). It sounded to me like Matarazzo was playfully lamenting how big the show had gotten, but maybe that was just me.”

Dominic wound up chatting to Gaten Matarazzo a few weeks later at a film screening. “You’ll be shocked to find out that Gaten is a very funny, sweet, and chill guy.”

Millie Bobby Brown / Millie Bonnie Bongiovi / you know who I mean

millie bobby brown eleven stranger things

Imagine being hugged by the legend herself
(Image via Netflix)

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

Dominic’s friend Jacob, who got him the job as a Stranger Things crew member, also introduced him to the stars. What an excellent acquaintance to have.

Dominic wrote: “Jacob calls, ‘Hey, do you want to meet Millie Bobby Brown?’ She was super nice and gave me a hug on meeting me. Apparently she loves getting to know everyone on set, especially the PAs. I don’t even think she was filming that day, she just wanted to hang out. Also, good for her for not being freaked out by COVID; this was 2021 and everyone else in [California] and Atlanta still was.

Joe Keery

stranger things cast joe keery and maya hawke

Loves of my life
(Image via Netflix)

Dominic witnessed Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) filming a scene in which they gossip in the car.

“I remember seeing Joe Keery chilling on his own in a corner of the building in between takes. I thought about saying something to him but I ended up leaving him alone. Again, I knew vaguely who he was but I didn’t want to out myself and say something dumb, and I also just wanted to leave him alone cause he obviously wanted space.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Stranger Things doc Winona Ryder David Harbour

Um, here’s why Winona Ryder and David Harbour aren’t in the new Stranger Things documentary

stranger things finale and a demogorgon

The Stranger Things director finally has a decent explanation for where the Demogorgons went

People think this Winona Ryder comment is a serious dig at co-star Millie Bobby Brown

Latest

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered