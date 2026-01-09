The Tab

Joe Keery’s ‘dating’ on Raya and has a girlfriend according to TikTok, so here’s the truth

There are a lot of rumours

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

There have been lots of dating rumours about Joe Keery, with people suspecting he has a girlfriend and claiming he’s on the celebrity dating app Reya, but here’s the truth.

The Stranger Things actor has been pretty private about his dating life recently. He sparked relationship rumours with Sabrina Carpenter after she “arrested” him while performing Juno last year. It’s safe to say Sabrina and Joe aren’t dating – they haven’t acknowledged these rumours, but also haven’t really been seen together since.

When asked what he’s looking for in a girlfriend, Joe told ELLE:  “When someone’s funny. When somebody’s quick-witted, and you have that immediate back-and-forth going on— that to me is like, Yep, here we go.”

He continued: “I’m a bit of a nerd, deep down. I was a nerdy theatre kid, making movies with my friends,” he said. “On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, ‘Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.’ And I think it was because we were just being silly. And kind of nerdy.”

Joe’s last public relationship was with fellow actress Maika Monroe, from 2017 to 2022. He spoke about their relationship in a 2021 interview with GQ, and the issues that come with dating someone from your industry.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare… I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

When they broke up sometime in 2022, Joe took it as an opportunity to focus on work.

“I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show,” he told Variety.

But now, with Stranger Things over, it looks like he has time to date again. People on TikTok have claimed he’s on Raya, an exclusive celebrity dating app, and there are lots of rumours that he’s dating singer Samina Finerty. There’s no solid evidence to back either of these claims, so until Joe pops out with a new girlfriend on his next red carpet, it looks like he’s still single.

Featured image via Fred Duval/Shutterstock and Instagram

Only a true Liverpudlian can recognise these iconic filming locations from Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Liverpool Hope University was even used

the traitors family tree

All the hidden writing on The Traitors family tree, and what it means for related contestants

Claudia Cox

It warns the cast about trusting people they’re closest too…

Whitexican

OnlyFans lad who did x-rated Wicked tribute is getting spicier, and the themed vids are extreme

Kieran Galpin

Guys, he’s found another use for the green Wicked paint

Murdered Traitors contestant Maz reveals what Fiona is really like inside the castle

Hebe Hancock

‘I don’t understand that woman’

All the super familiar Manchester filming locations used in Netflix’s Run Away

Francesca Eke

Imagine bumping into Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt on campus

Woman suddenly finds out she’s ‘allergic’ to her husband, and it’s the wildest thing ever

Ellissa Bain

It’s in their DNA

Here’s why this Run Away star turned down Celebrity Traitors season two appearance

Suchismita Ghosh

It would have been incredible TV

Only

Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Kieran Galpin

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Suchismita Ghosh

He allegedly asked them not to contact him or ‘tag’ him on Instagram

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick uni tutor Jade is like

Esther Knowles

Apparently Jade is being ‘true to herself’ in the game

