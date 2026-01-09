Joe Keery’s ‘dating’ on Raya and has a girlfriend according to TikTok, so here’s the truth

2 hours ago

There have been lots of dating rumours about Joe Keery, with people suspecting he has a girlfriend and claiming he’s on the celebrity dating app Reya, but here’s the truth.

The Stranger Things actor has been pretty private about his dating life recently. He sparked relationship rumours with Sabrina Carpenter after she “arrested” him while performing Juno last year. It’s safe to say Sabrina and Joe aren’t dating – they haven’t acknowledged these rumours, but also haven’t really been seen together since.

When asked what he’s looking for in a girlfriend, Joe told ELLE: “When someone’s funny. When somebody’s quick-witted, and you have that immediate back-and-forth going on— that to me is like, Yep, here we go.”

He continued: “I’m a bit of a nerd, deep down. I was a nerdy theatre kid, making movies with my friends,” he said. “On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, ‘Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.’ And I think it was because we were just being silly. And kind of nerdy.”

Joe’s last public relationship was with fellow actress Maika Monroe, from 2017 to 2022. He spoke about their relationship in a 2021 interview with GQ, and the issues that come with dating someone from your industry.

“Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare… I mean, that’s one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what’s going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she’s like me. She doesn’t take it all too seriously.”

When they broke up sometime in 2022, Joe took it as an opportunity to focus on work.

“I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show,” he told Variety.

But now, with Stranger Things over, it looks like he has time to date again. People on TikTok have claimed he’s on Raya, an exclusive celebrity dating app, and there are lots of rumours that he’s dating singer Samina Finerty. There’s no solid evidence to back either of these claims, so until Joe pops out with a new girlfriend on his next red carpet, it looks like he’s still single.

Featured image via Fred Duval/Shutterstock and Instagram