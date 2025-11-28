These hidden meanings in Wicked: For Good are so subtle most people completely miss them

5 seconds ago

Wicked: For Good has finally landed in cinemas after the first instalment exactly a year ago and we are all obsessulated! With this in mind, we’ve gone through the film and found some of the most iconic easter eggs and hidden meanings in Wicked that you may have missed.

We’ll be tapping into the details and hidden meanings from the Wicked stage production, the original 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum and The Wizard of Oz film, featuring the iconic Judy Garland.

The iconic 1939 Universal Pictures logo

The Universal Pictures logo was once again changed to resemble a more vintage logo that is reminiscent of the 1939 logo – the year of the original release of The Wizard of Oz. If you look carefully, you can spot a tornado behind the letters, which is obviously a reference to the infamous storm that brings Dorothy to Oz.

Paying respect to the original Glinda

Costume designer Paul Tazewell explained that Glinda’s purplish-blue dress, which she first wears in Thank Goodness is an homage to Billie Burke’s pink Glinda gown from The Wizard of Oz and the blue dress worn by Glinda in the stage production of Wicked. The silhouette of Ariana Grande’s dress is identical to the one from the 1939 film, but layers of blue tulle were added to emulate the stage production costume.

This flying monkey has got style!

In Wicked, Glinda and Elphaba are chased down a hallway and one of the flying monkeys rips off Glinda’s jacket. Some eagle eyed viewers noticed that in Wicked: For Good, one of the flying monkeys is sporting Glinda’s long-lost pink jacket when Madame Morrible is addressing the citizens of Oz!

These two besties are still Dancing Through Life

During the performance of Wonderful, we can see both Elphaba and Glinda recreate the move most iconically seen from the Ozdust Ballroom. This would be so cute if Glinda wasn’t being manipulated by the Wizard here…

A sneak peek at the iconic ruby red slippers

Many people wondered as to why Nessa’s shoes are silver throughout the film, and this is because they were originally silver in the 1900 book. The 1939 The Wizard of Oz film made the ruby slippers so popular. However, since Universal do not own the rights to the image of the iconic shoes, they had to stick to the original silver.

But, for a brief moment, we can see the shine of the iconic ruby red slippers during Elphaba’s spell – a nod to the slippers we all know and love.

Wait, I know that witch…

In a flashback to Glinda’s youth, we see Glinda’s mother, who is played by Alice Fearn. She played Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked from 2017 to 2019.

You can’t deny that Elphaba’s got style

During the Yellow Brick Road opening ceremony, Elphaba spells out “Our Wizard Lies” in the sky briefly before it is changed by Madame Morrible. This is a reference to The Wizard of Oz, where the Wicked Witch of the West spells out “Surrender Dorothy” in a similar manner.

Some strange jewellery to be wearing on your wedding night…

Glinda is sporting some cute earrings here. But what’s so significant about that? Let me tell you. If you zoom in a little bit closer, they are green birds: Elphaba’s signature colour. This is also a nod to Elphaba’s line in For Good when she sings “Like a seed dropped by a skybird”. Wearing these earrings on your wedding day is kinda diabolical.

Glinda still wants to feel Popular

During The Girl in the Bubble, Glinda stops in the doorway of her closet and you can see some of her most iconic outfits from the first movie. Namely, the outfits from What Is This Feeling on the left and Popular on the right.

Arguably the most iconic recreation in the entire movie!

I guarantee that every theatre kid fell out of their seat watching the final scene. Major spoiler incoming! Elphaba and Glinda recreated the iconic Playbill image featured in the Wicked stage production. This is one of the most memorable moments of the entire play, and director Jon M. Chu did a fantastic job at keeping this scene covered up until release.

An absolutely stellar way to end the movie!

