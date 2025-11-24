It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

2 hours ago

2025 is winding down, and it’s almost that time of year again – when Spotify airs out all your most embarrassing guilty pleasure songs. But when exactly are we getting our Spotify Wrapped this year? Here are all the details.

Here’s what we know about Spotify Wrapped 2025

it’s around that time that i start itching for my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/KU6xJPbEuj — alex (@STARRYUT4) November 20, 2025

Ever since Wrapped started in 2015, Spotify has been switching up the date it’s released constantly, and they love to keep Wrapped day a surprise. But, looking at the past 10 years of Wrapped, we can roughly guess what day the update will land in our inbox.

For the past four years, Wrapped was released on 1st December, 2nd December and then two years in a row on 30th November. Last year, it was out pretty late, on 4th December.

So judging from these dates, it’s safe to assume we’ll get our Wrapped any time from the 30th November to 3rd December, most likely more towards the 30th. So you won’t have to wait too long to see who has been dominating your playlists for the past year.

Wrapped 2024 kind of flopped

spotify wrapped flopped this year so bad like where are the music cities, the playlists, the top genres or the listening auras… all that wait for WHAT #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/cposhWNURI — ana (@shivlestat) December 4, 2024

Last year’s Wrapped was dragged quite a bit. People didn’t like the design and thought the super niche genres it put your music taste into didn’t really make sense. Gustav Söderström, the head of product design at Spotify, spoke at an Open House event for journalists on this feedback in January.

“If you look at the numbers it was the biggest Wrapped we’ve ever had. But there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before,” he said according to Music Ally. “So, we just need to do better – there’s a lot of pressure for this year’s Wrapped to be a much better version.”

The Spotify executive added: “I think people just wanted something newer, something that wasn’t there the year before. There was also some feedback that some of the things people loved from years before were not there.”

Fingers crossed this year’s Wrapped will be way better.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Spotify