The Tab

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

It’s so soon!

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

2025 is winding down, and it’s almost that time of year again – when Spotify airs out all your most embarrassing guilty pleasure songs. But when exactly are we getting our Spotify Wrapped this year?  Here are all the details.

Here’s what we know about Spotify Wrapped 2025

Ever since Wrapped started in 2015, Spotify has been switching up the date it’s released constantly, and they love to keep Wrapped day a surprise. But, looking at the past 10 years of Wrapped, we can roughly guess what day the update will land in our inbox.

For the past four years, Wrapped was released  on 1st December, 2nd December and then two years in a row on 30th November. Last year, it was out pretty late, on 4th December.

So judging from these dates, it’s safe to assume we’ll get our Wrapped any time from the 30th November to 3rd December, most likely more towards the 30th. So you won’t have to wait too long to see who has been dominating your playlists for the past year.

Wrapped 2024 kind of flopped

Last year’s Wrapped was dragged quite a bit. People didn’t like the design and thought the super niche genres it put your music taste into didn’t really make sense. Gustav Söderström, the head of product design at Spotify, spoke at an Open House event for journalists on this feedback in January.

via Spotify

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

“If you look at the numbers it was the biggest Wrapped we’ve ever had. But there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before,” he said according to Music Ally. “So, we just need to do better – there’s a lot of pressure for this year’s Wrapped to be a much better version.”

The Spotify executive added: “I think people just wanted something newer, something that wasn’t there the year before. There was also some feedback that some of the things people loved from years before were not there.”

Fingers crossed this year’s Wrapped will be way better.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Spotify

More on: Spotify Spotify Wrapped Technology Trends
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Producer reveals if TikTok’s viral ‘I Run’ song is actually AI, after the huge backlash

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Latest

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to