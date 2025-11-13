The Tab
Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

There has been a huge issue with Spotify shuffle for a long time. I first noticed it when I used to use my Sonos speaker to listen to Spotify. When I shuffled Spotify on my phone, then I often felt like the same songs or artists came up a lot. There’s never be a succession of songs by the same artist, and it felt like the shuffle algorithm was prioritising tracks I’d been spinning a lot in order to satisfy me. In actuality, I wanted a true random. On Sonos, the Spotify player on there was built into Sonos and the shuffle was a true random and it felt completely different. Now Spotify has released two versions of shuffle to try and reach that happy medium, and you’ll be able to choose which one you think is best – here’s what they mean and how it works.

Spotify just announced two types of shuffle – so here they are explained

In a big blog post both on Spotify’s newsroom and on its engineering blog, the streaming service has finally addressed the complaints people have had with shuffle on Spotify. The two new versions of shuffle on Spotify are the default fewer repeats, and then the one you can choose if you prefer the old way which is called standard.

According to Spotify, the fewer repeats option is meant to “preserve the spirit of randomness whilst also improving variety”. It will be the default shuffle you’re on when the app updates.

The blog states that fewer repeats will:

(via Spotify Newsroom)

On the other hand, the standard option is the one I will personally probably go for. I much prefer the randomness than an algorithm. Explaining the standard version, Spotify says “We use a well-known method called the Mersenne Twister, which is essentially a random number generator. Each song in your playlist gets a unique value based on a randomly calculated “seed” number, and the playlist is then ordered according to those random values. This creates a sequence that is mathematically fair and completely unpredictable.

This mode doesn’t factor in recent plays or listening patterns — every track has an equal chance, every time you hit Shuffle, which can lead to hearing the same songs.”

How to choose between the two

If you go to your playback settings on Spotify mobile, you can scroll down to a part where it says Shuffle. You can then pick between the two selections.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Music Spotify Technology
Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Spotify Wrapped 2025 cut off

Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Diplo

Has Diplo really dated Katy Perry AND Justin Trudeau? Here’s the truth after *that* viral clip

Latest

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

Hayley Soen

I’m impressed!

‘Women are afraid to meet as women’: An Interview with Maeve Halligan

Evie du Bois

Maeve Halligan, president of the Cambridge Society of Women, discusses with The Cambridge Tab the group’s mission, its controversies, and the fierce public debate surrounding it

Breaking News: Lancaster University strikes confirmed for 27th and 28th November

Erin Malik

The industrial action comes as part of the ‘action short of strike’ already taking place this month by members of the Lancaster UCU

MAFS UK Rebecca house before and after pictures

These before-and-after pictures show just how much work MAFS UK’s Rebecca put into her fancy home

Suchismita Ghosh

I wouldn’t want to move either

Caught napping! A horse took a snooze on the M4 today, so here are Cardiff’s top nap spots

Hawra Ghor

Because there’s nothing wrong with a cheeky bit of shuteye

MAFS UK hit with hundreds of official complaints, all about treatment of one particular groom

Hayley Soen

A record number of complaints were made about just one episode

Julia-Ruth

All of Julia-Ruth’s villainous MAFS moments make you truly appreciate how iconically evil she is

Kieran Galpin

Love a petty queen

Spotify two shuffle

We finally won! Spotify gives in and launches TWO options for shuffle, so here’s what’s different

Harrison Brocklehurst

People have complained about the algorithm shuffle for years, and now there’s a fix

MAFS UK 2025 cast edits cut

Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Suchismita Ghosh

Steven had so much to spill

After that dramatic ending, here are the juicy details we know about Dispatch season two

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m actually so excited

Rebecca showed us her boujie house, but one MAFS UK 2025 bride is secretly even richer

Hayley Soen

I’m impressed!