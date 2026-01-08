Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

1 hour ago

A University of Glasgow master’s student who was caught with a gun following a row at a house party has walked free from court.

Xinhang Lyu, was found in possession of an air pistol outside a property in Yorkhill on Sunday 15th February 2025.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the 22-year-old student had been attending a party with six people he did not know when an argument broke out between him and another man.

During the dispute, Lyu made reference to having a gun in his car.

The court was told the air pistol had been given to him by a friend in Manchester earlier that week.

Prosecutor Heather Naismith said Lyu left the flat and went to his vehicle, gesturing aggressively towards the man he had argued with.

She told the court: “[A witness] followed him to the car, where he went into a box and took out the gun.

“[She] was concerned he was going to return to the flat with it and attempted to reason with him to prevent that”.

Police were called to the scene and found Lyu, who appeared intoxicated, struggling with the woman outside the property. Officers could see the gun in his hand as she held onto his arm.

An officer drew a taser and repeatedly ordered Lyu to drop the weapon, while the woman was told to move away.

The court heard Lyu continued to wave the gun, prompting an officer to run towards him in an attempt to disarm him. He then dropped the air pistol and was arrested.

The international student spent four months on remand in custody and a further six months on an electronic tag.

He pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to having an air pistol in a public place without reasonable excuse.

At sentencing, Sheriff Ian Fleming admonished Lyu, allowing him to walk free from court.

Glasgow University has been contacted for comment.

Featured image credit via Unsplash