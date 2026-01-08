The Tab

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

Hannah Gross | News

A University of Glasgow master’s student who was caught with a gun following a row at a house party has walked free from court.

Xinhang Lyu, was found in possession of an air pistol outside a property in Yorkhill on Sunday 15th February 2025.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the 22-year-old student had been attending a party with six people he did not know when an argument broke out between him and another man.

During the dispute, Lyu made reference to having a gun in his car.

The court was told the air pistol had been given to him by a friend in Manchester earlier that week.

Prosecutor Heather Naismith said Lyu left the flat and went to his vehicle, gesturing aggressively towards the man he had argued with.

She told the court: “[A witness] followed him to the car, where he went into a box and took out the gun.

“[She] was concerned he was going to return to the flat with it and attempted to reason with him to prevent that”.

Glasgow Sheriff Court, via Wikimedia Commons

Police were called to the scene and found Lyu, who appeared intoxicated, struggling with the woman outside the property. Officers could see the gun in his hand as she held onto his arm.

An officer drew a taser and repeatedly ordered Lyu to drop the weapon, while the woman was told to move away.

The court heard Lyu continued to wave the gun, prompting an officer to run towards him in an attempt to disarm him. He then dropped the air pistol and was arrested.

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

Maria

‘We’ll find you’: A sinister update on ‘scalped’ OnlyFans model dumped in Dubai with broken spine

The international student spent four months on remand in custody and a further six months on an electronic tag.

He pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to having an air pistol in a public place without reasonable excuse.

At sentencing, Sheriff Ian Fleming admonished Lyu, allowing him to walk free from court.

Glasgow University has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image credit via Unsplash

Hannah Gross | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Glasgow University Rector denies antisemitism and Hamas support

Staff at four Scottish universities vote on strike action amid cuts and job losses

Eight reasons why you should write for The Glasgow Tab next term

Latest

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There has been so many rumours

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

They kept it a secret from everyone

Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

Charlotte Darlington

Spend 2026 exploring the independence of York with these hidden gems

Did you get them all? The four major twists in the ending of Run Away on Netflix

Ellissa Bain

There were too many to keep up

‘Daddy no’: OnlyFans father and son drop first YouTube video together and it’s *uncomfortable*

Hayley Soen

I’m never getting that time back

gay men

Here’s the leader of the Straight Acting Brotherhood, the members’ club for insufferable gays

Kieran Galpin

They don’t refer to themselves as gay, which is very gay

Real reason David Harbour dropped out of huge new film after Stranger Things finale

Hebe Hancock

He’s had a rough year

Is a Fallout 3 and New Vegas remaster actually happening? Here’s the truth

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There has been so many rumours

OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Kieran Galpin

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Glasgow student who was caught with a gun during house party row walks free from court

Hannah Gross

Xinhang Lyu pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and having an air pistol in a public place

All the details of the French influencer Steven Bartlett just secretly got engaged to

Hayley Soen

They’ve been dating for seven years

Ross speaks out about sneakily hiding his relationship with Ellie on The Traitors

Ellissa Bain

They kept it a secret from everyone

Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

Charlotte Darlington

Spend 2026 exploring the independence of York with these hidden gems