Eight reasons why you should write for The Glasgow Tab next term

When semester two rolls around, it hits you all at once. The deadlines feel slightly further away, your calendar looks suspiciously empty, and you suddenly realise you might actually have… free time??? Terrifying.

Maybe you swore you’d get more involved this year. Maybe you blinked, Christmas happened, and now it feels too late to jump into anything new. Wrong. Categorically wrong. Enter: The Glasgow Tab.

We’re always on the hunt for new writers, contributors, opinionated ranters, cultural observers, campus gossips, and people who just really like typing things out dramatically in Notes at 3am. If you’ve got thoughts, jokes, rage, curiosity, or a burning need to tell people what’s going on in this city, we want you.

No CV. No cover letter. No LinkedIn nonsense. Just slide into our Instagram DMs.

Still unconvinced? Here are several very good reasons you should join one of the most chaotic and iconic student teams in Glasgow.

1. You can write whatever you want (within reason, babes)

Got an opinion about student housing, dating in Glasgow, nights out, campus drama, or why the 15 bus is a social experiment? Write it. Want to pitch something niche, funny, investigative, unhinged, or quietly devastating? Even better.

We send out weekly article commissions, but pitching your own is actively encouraged. Originality is our love language.

2. It actually looks good on your CV

Yes, we’re fun. Yes, we’re silly. But also yes, this is real journalism experience. Writing for The Glasgow Tab shows employers you can communicate, meet deadlines (sometimes), and write for an actual audience that isn’t just your mum (Thanks mum, I know you’re still my biggest fan).

Future you will be grateful. Present you can pretend this is purely for vibes.

3. No pressure, no deadlines breathing down your neck

This is not another society that emails you passive-aggressively. You write when you want, if you want. One article? Great. Ten articles? Slay. Disappear for a month because uni ate you alive? We get it.

We work around your schedule, not the other way round.

4. You actually get better at writing (no, really)

This sounds obvious, but it’s true in the most annoying way: the fastest way to become a better writer is to write. A lot. And for real people, not just your lecturer.

Writing for The Glasgow Tab forces you to sharpen your voice, cut the waffle, land a joke, make an argument, and keep readers hooked past the first paragraph. You learn how to write quickly, clearly, and confidently. Skills that translate to essays, applications, journalism, marketing, law, creative writing… honestly, everything.

Plus, your work gets edited. Not in a scary red-pen way, but in a someone actually wants this to be good way. You pick things up without even noticing. One day you’ll reread an old essay from first year and physically recoil. Growth.

5. Not a writer? Even better.

We’re also looking for people who want to create social media content. Instagram. TikTok. Reels. Chaos with a strategy.

If you’ve got ideas, editing skills, or just good instincts for what people actually want to see, there’s space for you.

6. You will meet genuinely sound people

Tab writers are the best (If I do say so myself). We’re funny, opinionated, chronically online, and usually very nice. You’ll meet people who like writing, culture, journalism, or just having strong thoughts about bloody everything.

Also, socials are in the works. We have such fun nights out and we’d love to see you there.

7. Your voice reaches a lot of people

The Tab has a combined readership of millions. That means your ideas, opinions, jokes, and observations can reach far beyond your group chat. If you’ve ever wanted to be heard, this is your megaphone.

8. You get published. Like, actually published.

Look at you Lois Lane! A regular journalist! There is something deeply satisfying about googling your name and seeing your articles pop up on a real website. Whether you write twice or become a regular, you’ll have published work with your name on it. Main character moment. You’ll be able to say you’ve written for a national student publication while still at uni. It’s impressive. It’s useful. It’s slightly iconic. It’s a one way ticket to becoming a famous writer (I hope).

To join our The Tab Glasgow next term, just shoot us a dm on Instagram!

