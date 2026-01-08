Avoid York tourists traps and visit these top York spots instead

2 hours ago

In 2026, we need to make it our mission to avoid the over-hyped tourists traps and explore York through its indie scene. We have recommendations for everything you need for your next outing with your housemates or trip into town; food spots, sightseeing on a budget (without the crowds), and your next shopping trip. This is the ultimate guide to York that avoids the tourist traps and celebrates independent, local businesses.

Run, don’t walk to these spots for food

York is an established food haven. With a thriving restaurant and café scene, here’s three underrated spots in the heart of the city you need to visit next. From family-run businesses to street food, there’s guaranteed to be something for every craving.

Fix that stress with retail therapy

Shopping local has never been more important. York is filled with culture and amazing small businesses. Here’s just a few shops you need to check out before semester two is over;

MayoNail – from market stand to storefront, MayoNail has made its way to York, and we love it. This cutesy heaven is located on Stonegate in the heart of the city. The store has a wide selection of press on nails to choose from, perfect for any occasion. They also have blind bags, plushies, jewellery, and much more to explore and feed that shopping addiction we all know you have. Record Plant – A new local record shop recently opened on Gillygate, perfect for YSJ students to explore during their “break”. Buying physical media in York has never been easier. There’s a bunch a quirky shops you need to check out this year, start at Record Plant before exploring the rest of the city. Sore Thumb Retro Games – speaking of cool and interesting shops, this retro hole in the wall is gaming heaven. With classic games to cure your nostalgia and give you a new excuse to avoid your assignments, Sore Thumb Retro Games is a must visit for all gamers.

Sightseeing without the slow tourists never felt better

As a student in York, might feel like your 3am walks back to campus are sightseeing enough, but there’s so much history and beauty in York you need to explore. Here’s ways to do it on a budget whilst also avoiding the awful tourist queues…

Ghost Quest York – This family-friend, outdoor hunt is perfect for any escape room skill. The quest takes you through our historic city solving riddles to win a delicious prize. Hunt spirits or find the Lost Legion of York; perfect for a unique date night, or adventure with your flatmates. Even after living in York for three years, you’re still able to find some incredible hidden gems. Riding Lights Theatre Company – This British independent theatre company which has toured shows nationally and internationally since 1977. York’s local theatre company is one of the UK’s most productive and long-established independent theatre companies. With a catalog of Springtime events on, head on down to Friargate Theatre to take in one of the many performances Riding Lights has to offer. Railway Museum – Being completely free, this national attraction is a non-negotiable to visit. See world-changing inventions, delicious milkshakes, and an interesting history lesson right here at the best family attraction in York.

York is full of independent businesses run by local Yorkshire individuals. Being so lively with small businesses is what makes York so great. There’s so many undiscovered, incredible shops on every corner and turn. As York residents, we need to make it our mission to shop local and experience York by avoiding the busy tourist traps.