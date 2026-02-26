Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

1 hour ago

Everyone’s freaking out over new rumours that Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are dating… like for real this time. So, here’s what’s actually going on.

Over the years, Khloe and Kourtney’s baby daddy have been victims of dating rumours too many times to even count. People always think they’re dating for stupid reasons. The pair have always denied anything romantic going on despite being close. However, the rumours have gone crazy this week after a blind anonymous tip went viral.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott are apparently dating??.. — Baby (@Koketso__) February 25, 2026

There’s a gossip blog called Crazy Days and Nights which posts anonymous things about celebrities, a bit like Deuxmoi, and the tip comes from there. A blind item on the website says: “They are trying to keep it quiet as least from the public, but this alliterate reality star and former pseudo relative are hooking up.”

Now, people think it’s about Khloe and Scott because the description does add app. She’s a reality star, and he’s like a fake relative to the family. Who else could it be about?! Everyone has run wild with this idea, and the rumour has spread all over social media this week. But realistically, there’s no proof it’s true, or if it’s really about them.

When Scott went on Khloe’s podcast Khloé in Wonderland last year, they spoke about the hookup rumours in detail for the first time ever and denied that anything has ever gone on.

“No, we haven’t [hooked up],” Khloe said, revealing that he’s like a “brother” to her. Not a lover.

“They just run with anything. Just like, ‘Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,’ boom. Let’s just say something ridiculous,” Scott added. “And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, ‘They’re soulmates!’ Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates.”

Crazy Days and Nights is run by a mysterious entertainment lawyer who just goes by “Enty Lawyer” and some posts have turned out to be true, but it has been criticised for posting fake news. So, I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much on the Khloe and Scott rumours. But I really hope it’s true. They would be so cute together.

