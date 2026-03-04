Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

2 hours ago

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu is literally everywhere right now, and she’s just soft-launched Glaive, her mysterious musician boyfriend, on her Instagram.

Alysa stole everyone’s hearts during the 2026 Winter Olympics with her mesmerising figure skating routines and her effortlessly cool attitude. The 20-year-old took home two gold medals for Team US and has basically been everywhere since she left the podium. Her Instagram account now has over seven million followers, and she’s brought an unprecedented amount of interest in figure skating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 刘美贤 Alysa Liu (@alysaxliu)

In an interview with Cosmo Sport back in January, Alysa talked about her relationship status and why being in a relationship would be really hard for her right now.

“I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too,” Alysa said.

As a full-time figure skater and sports icon, Alysa doesn’t have a lot of free time on her hands.

“If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will,” she continued.

“I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time. Especially right now, I choose friendships over relationships any day.”

But this hasn’t stopped people from speculating about her relationship status and her connection to her close friend Glaive. According to eager Reddit detectives, the two have been spotted on dates around Alysa’s home base, Oakland. Additionally, the two have posted to each other on Instagram quite a bit and regularly make public comments on each other’s posts.

Alysa Liu and Glaive stun in new photo. pic.twitter.com/aWePqKiLrl — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2026

Glaive, real name Ash Blue Gutierrez, is a 21-year-old hyper pop musician with over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.His most streamed song, F*ck This Town, has 53 million streams.

Besides posting each other and commenting on photos together, people really started thinking the pair are a couple when they found a picture of Glaive posted outside of a shop called Alysa. So, even though they haven’t acknowledged the rumours either way, there’s plenty of interactions to feel the dating theories.

