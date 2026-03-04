The Tab

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

They look really cute together

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu is literally everywhere right now, and she’s just soft-launched Glaive, her mysterious musician boyfriend, on her Instagram.

Alysa stole everyone’s hearts during the 2026 Winter Olympics with her mesmerising figure skating routines and her effortlessly cool attitude. The 20-year-old took home two gold medals for Team US and has basically been everywhere since she left the podium. Her Instagram account now has over seven million followers, and she’s brought an unprecedented amount of interest in figure skating.

In an interview with Cosmo Sport back in January, Alysa talked about her relationship status and why being in a relationship would be really hard for her right now.

“I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too,” Alysa said.

As a full-time figure skater and sports icon, Alysa doesn’t have a lot of free time on her hands.

“If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will,” she continued.

“I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time. Especially right now, I choose friendships over relationships any day.”

But this hasn’t stopped people from speculating about her relationship status and her connection to her close friend Glaive. According to eager Reddit detectives, the two have been spotted on dates around Alysa’s home base, Oakland. Additionally, the two have posted to each other on Instagram quite a bit and regularly make public comments on each other’s posts.

Glaive, real name Ash Blue Gutierrez, is a 21-year-old hyper pop musician with over  one million monthly listeners on Spotify.His most streamed song, F*ck This Town, has 53 million streams.

Besides posting each other and commenting on photos together, people really started thinking the pair are a couple when they found a picture of Glaive posted outside of a shop called Alysa. So, even though they haven’t acknowledged the rumours either way, there’s plenty of interactions to feel the dating theories.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘Screenshot’ of Zendaya ‘responding’ to Tom Holland wedding goes viral, and it’s gone too far

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Latest

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together