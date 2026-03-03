The Tab

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

I’m a bit scared of him

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

What really IS going on with Jim Carrey? That’s what people are asking after the actor made a rare public appearance at the 2026 César Awards in Paris, where he accepted the prestigious César d’honneur for lifetime achievement.

PSNEWZ/SIPA/Shutterstock

The 63-year-old delivered his acceptance speech entirely in French and, according to E! News, paid tribute to his family, including his daughter Jane and his girlfriend, Min Ah. The ceremony, held at L’Olympia, saw Carrey described as the “king of slapstick” and “one of the most original voices in modern cinema”.

While people were impressed by his fluent French, it was something else that got everyone talking: His appearance.

People think he looks ‘completely different’

Carrey has largely stepped away from public life in recent years. Before the César Awards, his last major appearance was at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he introduced Soundgarden.

Now, social media is flooded with speculation that the actor looks “vastly different” from how fans remember him. Some have even suggested he’s had plastic surgery. Others, taking things to the extreme, claimed he’d been replaced by a clone.

Things escalated when drag performer Alexis Stone, who is known for jaw-dropping celebrity transformations using prosthetics and masks, took credit.

Why has he been so private?

The truth is, Carrey has been stepping back from Hollywood for years.

In 2022, while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog two, he told Access Hollywood he was “being fairly serious” about retiring from acting. Unless “angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink”, he said, he’s done.

“I really like my quiet life”, he explained at the time. “I really love putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life… I have enough.”

Carrey officially retired from Hollywood in 2022, with his recent work largely limited to playing Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

At the height of his career, he was one of the biggest comedy stars on the planet, fronting box office hits like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Bruce Almighty. He later earned critical acclaim for films such as The Truman Show.

Paramount

The darker chapters

Carrey’s retreat from the spotlight hasn’t just been about wanting a quieter life.

In 2015, his on-off girlfriend Cathriona White died by suicide at the age of 30. The tragedy made global headlines and led to legal battles and intense media scrutiny, which Carrey denied wrongdoing in.

The fallout reportedly hit his public image hard. Around the same time, his 2016 projects, including Dark Crimes, flopped commercially and critically.

He has also been open about struggling with depression and previously described the public persona of “Jim Carrey” as a character he created.

Back in 2017, he said: “I don’t exist… they’re all characters that I played, including Jim Carrey.”

He later added during a red carpet interview: “There is no me. There are just things happening.”

Instagram

So… what’s really going on?

There’s no evidence Carrey has been “replaced”, cloned or secretly swapped with a drag performer.

What does seem clear is that he’s older, has stepped away from Hollywood, and is living a much more private, spiritually focused life than the slapstick megastar many grew up watching.

As for the Paris appearance? It looks like just a rare moment back in the spotlight. We hope.

