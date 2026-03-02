The Tab
Jim Carrey

Replaced by a clone or drag queen in disguise: What the hell is going on with Jim Carrey?

There’s a very realistic explanation

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The whole Jim Carrey situation is getting stranger by the minute, because now a drag-queen celebrity impersonator, Alexis Stone, is claiming she was wearing a super-convincing latex mask.

The insane saga started last week, when the actor was presented with an Honorary Cesar Award at the Cesar Film Awards. He gave interviews on the red carpet, even speaking in French, but it was his appearance that got Twitter putting its tinfoil hats on.

One person argued: “The eyes are off. There’s no soul. That’s how you recognise a clone.”

“Listen to his words ‘I’m dead’ that was the tell, that was the clue – Wakey Wakey,” someone else said.

Soon enough, Twitter was filled to the brim with pictures of Jim with various features circled in red. His eyes, hairline, smile, and jaw were all wrong, apparently, but it wasn’t just the physical details that had people claiming he was replaced.

“It’s not just about his physical looks for those still in denial. His entire personality and behavior has changed,” someone else added.

There have been a few theories, so let’s run through them.

Has Jim Carrey got a new face?

Ignoring the theory that Jim Carrey was replaced by some deep-state operation, largely because the claims arise about literally every celebrity, people questioned whether Jim Carrey got plastic surgery.

“Jim Carrey wasn’t cloned, he had a botched facelift,” one person wrote.

Another said: “It’s just a face-lift… even his side bands are shorter, most likely because of the face-lift… leave the man alone. No one would pull off being a fake Jim Carrey… no way…”

Though the legendary actor has never admitted to having work done, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr Raffi Hovsepian told Radar Online: “I see a man in his 60s with natural structural ageing and possibly modest aesthetic maintenance that may read differently under certain lighting conditions.”

Alexis Stone claims she was in Jim Carrey drag

Credit: Alexis Stone

Over the weekend, famed celeb impersonator Alexis Stone claimed she was the one on the red carpet.

On Instagram, she shared two pictures of Jim alongside a latex mask and a set of false teeth. She also shared pictures from Paris, proving she was there, alongside 3D scans of the actor’s face.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” she captioned the post.

In the comments, people lost their minds in a mix of confusion and excitement. If true, it’s undoubtedly cool, but surely she wouldn’t have posed as him to pick up his award? His team and the awarding judges might have taken issue with that.

The most realistic explanation for

JIm

Credit: Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

Amidst all the ongoing conspiracy theories and questions about Jim Carrey’s apperence in Paris, there’s one major fact people seem to be forgetting: He stepped away from the spotlight three years ago, and people change.

Back in 2022, he told the Hollywood Reporter: “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.”

He’d consider coming out of retirement if the film is right, but other than that, he felt he’d “done enough” in the world of film.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock and CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
What Love Story got right about JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette, and why she hesitated

Was Carolyn really grilled by the Kennedys? The truth behind Love Story’s brutal dinner scene

Mousse/ABACA/Shutterstock

The surprising celeb whose body count was 35,000 after three women a day for 40 years

