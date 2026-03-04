‘Screenshot’ of Zendaya ‘responding’ to Tom Holland wedding goes viral, and it’s gone too far

People have too much time on their hands

Everyone is still freaking out on social media after news dropped that Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got married, and now a screenshot of her “responding” to the whole saga has now got four million views. This needs to stop.

First, someone used AI to make a blurry but pretty realistic photo of the two lovebirds at the altar, pretending that the first photo of their secret wedding had dropped. Just days later, people are now getting fooled by a fake Instagram story screenshot of Zendaya seemingly responding, and honestly, it’s gone too far.

The post, which has had a whopping four million views, was shared by a Twitter account called @celebsnapzx, who wrote: “OMGGG NOT ZENDAYA RESPONDING TO THE WEDDING RUMORSS VIA HER DELETED INSTAGRAM STORY.”

Attached to the post is a screenshot that looks like it comes from Zendaya’s personal Instagram and denies the wedding rumours, saying: “We haven’t even discussed a date yet. Law is just trying to be messy.”

The person who posted the screenshot is rigorously claiming Zendaya really did share the Instagram story, but the Dune actress quickly deleted it before most people saw. But they somehow managed to get a screenshot just in time? Right. And they were the only one to get a screenshot. Yeah, totally believable.

There are literally no other screenshots of the post online, so it’s definitely fake. People really need to stop with all these sham posts now!

OMGGG NOT ZENDAYA RESPONDING TO THE WEDDING RUMORSS VIA HER DELETED INSTAGRAM STORY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭!!! pic.twitter.com/uLhWrC17ti — celebsnapz (@celebsnapzx) March 4, 2026

It all started on Sunday night when Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood that the wedding has already happened in an interview at the 2026 Actor Awards. The pair got engaged over Christmas last year.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he said. When a reporter asked him to reveal more, the stylist laughed and said: “It’s very true.”

However, I’m honestly starting to think the whole thing was made up. There’s literally no proof they’ve got married, and until Zendaya or Tom confirms it for real, I think it’s all a scam.

