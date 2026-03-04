The Tab

‘Screenshot’ of Zendaya ‘responding’ to Tom Holland wedding goes viral, and it’s gone too far

People have too much time on their hands

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone is still freaking out on social media after news dropped that Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly got married, and now a screenshot of her “responding” to the whole saga has now got four million views. This needs to stop.

First, someone used AI to make a blurry but pretty realistic photo of the two lovebirds at the altar, pretending that the first photo of their secret wedding had dropped. Just days later, people are now getting fooled by a fake Instagram story screenshot of Zendaya seemingly responding, and honestly, it’s gone too far.

The post, which has had a whopping four million views, was shared by a Twitter account called @celebsnapzx, who wrote: “OMGGG NOT ZENDAYA RESPONDING TO THE WEDDING RUMORSS VIA HER DELETED INSTAGRAM STORY.”

Attached to the post is a screenshot that looks like it comes from Zendaya’s personal Instagram and denies the wedding rumours, saying: “We haven’t even discussed a date yet. Law is just trying to be messy.”

The person who posted the screenshot is rigorously claiming Zendaya really did share the Instagram story, but the Dune actress quickly deleted it before most people saw. But they somehow managed to get a screenshot just in time? Right. And they were the only one to get a screenshot. Yeah, totally believable.

There are literally no other screenshots of the post online, so it’s definitely fake. People really need to stop with all these sham posts now!

It all started on Sunday night when Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood that the wedding has already happened in an interview at the 2026 Actor Awards. The pair got engaged over Christmas last year.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he said. When a reporter asked him to reveal more, the stylist laughed and said: “It’s very true.”

However, I’m honestly starting to think the whole thing was made up. There’s literally no proof they’ve got married, and until Zendaya or Tom confirms it for real, I think it’s all a scam.

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

