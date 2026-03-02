The Tab

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘wedding photo’ emerges after stylist claims they are ‘married’

They secretly tied the knot!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Zendaya’s stylist has just claimed she secretly got married to Tom Holland, and now a supposed wedding photo of them has emerged online. This is so exciting!

Law Roach dropped the shocking news on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday night, telling Access Hollywood: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When a reporter asked her to reveal more, the stylist laughed and said: “It’s very true.”

Zendaya and Holland are yet to speak out about the claims, but a “wedding photo” is now circling social media. In the blurry picture, the pair are standing in front of a priest outside, surrounded by white roses, and he is putting a ring on her finger.

The Spider-Man actor is wearing a classic black suit and tie, while Zendaya is wearing a white lace dress and veil, with her hair in a low bun. However, people are totally convinced the picture is actually AI.

It seems to have been originally posted by a random Twitter account called @migosaur who shared the wedding photo and wrote in the caption: “So happy for them.”

“Really using AI for anything now,” one person commented. Someone else said: “I’m sick of AI pictures.”

A quick reverse image search shows that there’s no other history of the Zendaya and Tom Holland wedding photo online, so it definitely seems like a fake image.

An online AI detector said it’s “uncertain” if the photo is AI-generated or not, but it’s 56 per cent likely that ChatGPT was used to create it.

Tom Holland and Zendaya revealed they were engaged at the Golden Globes in January 2025, when she stepped out with a big rock on her finger. A source then told TMZ that he popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s.

The happy couple are known for being very private, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they have already got married without telling anyone. However, the wedding photo remains a mystery for now. I wouldn’t get your hopes up on it being real.

Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’

