Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘wedding photo’ emerges after stylist claims they are ‘married’

Zendaya’s stylist has just claimed she secretly got married to Tom Holland, and now a supposed wedding photo of them has emerged online. This is so exciting!

Law Roach dropped the shocking news on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday night, telling Access Hollywood: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When a reporter asked her to reveal more, the stylist laughed and said: “It’s very true.”

Zendaya and Holland are yet to speak out about the claims, but a “wedding photo” is now circling social media. In the blurry picture, the pair are standing in front of a priest outside, surrounded by white roses, and he is putting a ring on her finger.

The Spider-Man actor is wearing a classic black suit and tie, while Zendaya is wearing a white lace dress and veil, with her hair in a low bun. However, people are totally convinced the picture is actually AI.

It seems to have been originally posted by a random Twitter account called @migosaur who shared the wedding photo and wrote in the caption: “So happy for them.”

“Really using AI for anything now,” one person commented. Someone else said: “I’m sick of AI pictures.”

A quick reverse image search shows that there’s no other history of the Zendaya and Tom Holland wedding photo online, so it definitely seems like a fake image.

An online AI detector said it’s “uncertain” if the photo is AI-generated or not, but it’s 56 per cent likely that ChatGPT was used to create it.

Tom Holland and Zendaya revealed they were engaged at the Golden Globes in January 2025, when she stepped out with a big rock on her finger. A source then told TMZ that he popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s.

The happy couple are known for being very private, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they have already got married without telling anyone. However, the wedding photo remains a mystery for now. I wouldn’t get your hopes up on it being real.

Featured image credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock