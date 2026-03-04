The Tab

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

People are convinced they’ve clocked the real reason Zendaya’s “secret wedding” is suddenly everywhere.

So here’s what went down. At the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach casually dropped what sounded like the biggest bombshell of the year. Chatting to Access Hollywood, he said of the 29-year-old actor: “The wedding has already happened.”

He even joked to the reporter, “You missed it!”

Within minutes, people were convinced Zendaya had indeed secretly tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. Holland previously corrected an interviewer back in September 2025, referring to Zendaya as his “fiancée” rather than his girlfriend.

To add even more chaos, photos circulated last week of Zendaya wearing what looked like a plain gold band instead of her engagement ring. Suspiciously AI-generated looking wedding pictures also quickly spread across social media. But here’s where it gets interesting.

Some people think the whole thing feels… a bit too convenient.

In a viral TikTok, one creator pointed out that if you Google “Zendaya wedding” right now, her upcoming film The Drama pops up immediately. The film, which drops on 3rd April, stars Zendaya alongside Robert Pattinson, and, you guessed it, it’s literally about a couple whose wedding week goes completely off the rails.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, while Pattinson plays Charlie Thompson. The official synopsis? A happily engaged couple whose relationship is tested by unexpected chaos during their wedding week.

TikTok’s theory is simple: Was Law Roach’s “tea” actually strategic promo?

As the TikToker put it: would Law really risk spilling private information about one of the biggest stars in the world unless she was cool with it? The two aren’t just colleagues, they’re famously close. People reckon there’s no way he’d casually expose a real secret wedding without permission.

And the timing gets even more sus.

The production studio behind the film, A24, has just announced it’s opening a real wedding chapel in Las Vegas on 14th March to promote the movie. The pop-up, called “The Drama Wedding Chapel”, invites couples to “get hitched” Vegas-style, promising flowers, music, a photographer, keepsakes and even a few surprises “that’d make Elvis blush”.

One person summed it up perfectly in. the comments: “The movie site is a wedding site too!! The marketing for this is so good omg.”

At the time of writing, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland have confirmed that a secret wedding took place, and there’s been zero official statement from their reps. Their social media accounts are also very much wedding-free.

So is Zendaya secretly married? Or are we all just playing into an elite-level PR rollout?

